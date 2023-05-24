The best way to monitor and limit your kid’s social media use

Social media is negatively affecting the mental health of our youths

The news isn’t exactly new, but now it’s official. Yesterday, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a warning about the effects of social media on mental health. The 25-page advisory focuses on kids ages 8 to 17, and it details the effect “constantly” being on social media can have on their mental well-being. While adults must also be aware of the example they set, there are ways to monitor and limit their kid’s social media use.

Adolescents are in a critical stage of brain development

According to the Surgeon General, there is not enough evidence to declare social media as being safe. On the contrary, there is mounting evidence that it is harmful. According to Dr. Murthy, social media exposes kids to violence, sexual content, bullying and harassment while depriving them of sleep and social interaction with family and friends. Furthermore, the advisory states that social media can normalize activities such as self-harm (including suicide pacts), perpetuate body dissatisfaction and trigger unhealthy behavioral patterns.

Don’t neglect the power of built-in parental control features

While devices are the gateway to social media, they also have built-in safety features. Parents who take the time to understand and learn how their child’s gadget works can set content and privacy restrictions, prevent purchases, disable explicit content, prevent web access, restrict searches, limit screen time and more. Being involved, knowing what your child is doing online and taking advantage of a device’s built-in parental control features are key to solving this problem.

Consider parental control apps

On-board features are not the only way to tackle this problem. You can take a step back and limit the availability of your home Wi-Fi network and restrict access to certain content on a much broader scale. Additionally, third-party apps such as Kaspersky Safe Kids, Google Family Link and others offer an intuitive, parent-friendly way to monitor and protect your child when they are online.

