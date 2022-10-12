DWR biologists are recommending a slight increase in the number of general season buck deer permits available for hunts in Utah this fall.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is opening applications for sportsman permits on October 19 and 8 a.m.

According to the DWR, the sportsman permit is Utah’s most prized hunting permit allowing hunters to hunt on almost every unit throughout the state and hunt throughout the hunting season.

“If you draw a sportsman permit, you can hunt on almost every unit in Utah that’s open to hunting the species you drew a permit for,” DWR Wildlife Licensing Coordinator Lindy Varney said. “Also, the season dates are much longer, so you’ll have more time to scout different places to harvest an animal. It’s the hunt of a lifetime.”

Hunters planning on submitting an application for the 2023 sportsman permit have between October, 19 through November 9.

According to the DWR, there is a non-refundable $10 application fee to apply for each species and applicants cannot earn or use bonus points for the drawing. Hunters looking to apply for the permit must have a valid hunting or combination license and be Utah residents.