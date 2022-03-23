UTAH (ABC4) – Concerns over maintaining wildlife populations may affect the number of hunting permits that are released for 2022.

Extreme drought conditions in Utah have decreased deer populations which will limit the number of permits that are released this 2022 season.

DWR (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources) Biologists manage deer, elk and other wildlife in order to maintain healthy wildlife populations across the state. Permit recommendations are made according to the data that is acquired.

“We’ve had several years of drought and are still facing ongoing extreme drought conditions in the state, which has a significant impact on the survival rates of deer,” DWR Big Game Coordinator Covy Jones said. “We currently have more demand for deer hunting in Utah than we have the supply for. While it is antlerless deer permits, not buck permits, that impact deer population numbers, we are recommending a decrease for both types of permits. We use the data and management plans to make proactive recommendations for the herd health of our wildlife.”

A proposal of 73,075 permits has been issued, which is a 950-permit decrease from the previous year. Utah has a total of 29 deer hunting units where 13 are being recommended to decrease the number of permits they hand out this year.

Permit Recommendations for 2022