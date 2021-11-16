Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 deals for kitchen gear available today

Holiday sales are starting early, so now is the best time to buy for the avid cook in your life. Shopping ahead of the Christmas rush may also help you avoid shipping delays caused by this year’s supply chain issues.

If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find amazing deals. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are already on sale at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for a cookware set for a serious chef, an air fryer for someone who likes to simplify mealtime or a sous vide cooker for the culinarian who has it all, we’ve found deals for the cooking enthusiasts on your list.

Read on to discover our favorite deals for home chefs that include coffee makers, food storage options and a variety of popular small appliances that make life in the kitchen easier during the holidays and all year long.

Trending kitchen deals of the day

Breville Smart Oven Pro Countertop Convection Oven: $224 at Amazon (was $360)

The Breville Smart Oven Pro delivers the power of convection cooking from your countertop. It features proprietary Element IQ technology that cooks evenly and produces excellent results. It’s versatile too, thanks to its 10 built-in cooking functions.

Keurig K-Duo Single Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker: $162 at Kohl’s (was $230)

The K-Duo by Keurig offers the best of both worlds for coffee lovers — a traditional 12-cup drip coffee maker with a carafe, plus a single-serve brewer, all in one sleek machine. What’s more, it has a brew-strength function and is compatible with any K-cups for customized hot beverages.

Vitamix Ascent Series Smart Blender: $392 at Kohl’s (was $500)

Vitamix’s Ascent Series blenders automatically adjust according to the container size you choose, then blend to perfection. This model is compatible with numerous Ascent Series blending cups, has modern touch controls and is backed by the company’s outstanding 10-year warranty.

All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set: $700 at Sur la table (was $1,290)

The D3 cookware set by All-Clad is built to impress, with gorgeous stainless steel construction and cook-friendly features. Aluminum cores, well-fitting lids and sturdy stay-cool handles are highlights of this premium set. It’s available today at a deep discount.

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill: $210 at Macy’s (was $288)

There’s no need to give up grilling when the weather turns cold if you own the Ninja Foodi indoor grill. Not only does it produce authentic grilled flavors, but this versatile appliance also bakes, dehydrates, roasts and boasts a built-in air fryer.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Indoor Garden: $130 at Amazon (was $180)

It’s possible to grow fresh herbs all year long with the AeroGarden Harvest Elite’s complete hydroponic growing system. It includes everything needed to get started, including six grow pods with a variety of popular herbs and Miracle-Gro Plant Food to help them sprout and grow.

Bella 8-Quart Dual-Basket Air Fryer: $90 at Macy’s (was $236)

Chances are, you won’t find a better deal on a more versatile air fryer this season than the low marked-down price of Bella’s dual-basket model. It provides an 8-quart capacity over two baskets so you can prepare two different foods at once. The streamlined touchscreen is packed with presets that eliminate the guesswork of preparing meals, sides and snacks with the touch of a button.

More kitchen deals to check out

