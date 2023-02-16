Which pimple patch is best?

Pimples can take a long time to go away, but pimple patches speed up this process. Most pimple patches work to remove the pus in a pimple and reduce inflammation caused by the sore. With the use of hydrocolloid, the pimple no longer grows, and the patch allows the user to have clear skin. Before purchasing a pimple patch, consider what it is made from, how long it takes to heal your pimples and how many patches come in a pack.

If you are looking for a clear pimple patch that gets rid of pimples overnight while reducing inflammation, the Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a pimple patch

Ingredients

Pimple patches are most commonly made with a moisture-absorbing element that works to dry out pimples. Patches with the best ingredients do not dry out the surrounding areas of the skin while removing pus from the pimple. A patch made with ingredients to draw out pus, soothe inflammation and heal the pimple is best. If the ingredients are drying or contain chemicals that commonly cause irritation, they will be listed in the product’s reviews on the website.

Time

Before purchasing pimple patches, consider how long it takes for the patch to clear up the pimple. Some patches take hours, while others work overnight. Patches that contain medical-grade hydrocolloid are more effective at clearing the pimples quickly. Others that just clean the area can take up to a month of wearing the patches before they effectively clear the blemishes.

Amount

The number of patches included in a pack determines how long a pack will last. If you are someone who gets pimples frequently, consider buying a pack with a lot of patches. Most pimple patches come in packs of more than 20 pouches.

What to look for in a quality pimple patch

Adhesive

The best pimple patches are sticky enough to remain on the skin while you are sleeping. However, items that are so stuck to the skin that you have to rip them off could cause redness and irritation to the skin.

Color

If you plan to wear your pimple patches under makeup or in public, consider a clear or matte skin-tone pimple patch. Pimple patches are sold in multiple colors and designs based on preference. They also are available in more discreet options.

Inflammation reduction

Quality pimple patches effectively remove the pus from pimples and reduce the inflammation the blemish causes. Some patches work to simply clean the area and do not reduce redness or inflammation. Products that promise to improve texture as well as eliminate the problem are best for those looking to improve the color and texture of their skin as well as free themselves of pimples.

How much you can expect to spend on a pimple patch

The best pimple patches cost $9-$25 depending on how many patches are included in the purchase, the effectiveness and the brand. Pimple patches made by a popular brand that come in a large pack and are proven effective will be priced higher.

Pimple patch FAQ

Are all pimple patches hypoallergenic?

A. Not all pimple patches are hypoallergenic. Some pimple patches can cause irritation to users who have reactions to the ingredients. If a pimple patch is hypoallergenic, it will contain fewer ingredients that cause common allergens. This prevents the skin from being irritated.

What are the benefits of a product that is tested by dermatologists?

A. If a product is tested by a dermatologist, that means a doctor specializing in the skin has personally used the product and found it to be effective.

What’s the best pimple patch to buy?

Top pimple patch

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch

What you need to know: These pimple patches come in a pack of 36 patches and are vegan and cruelty-free.

What you’ll love: These patches are adhesive and do not come off when you sleep. They blend into the skin. These items are nontoxic, unscented and should not cause an allergic reaction. These patches are easy to remove from the skin. The advertised time until effectiveness is six to eight hours.

What you should consider: Some users experienced red marks on the skin in place of the patch long after removal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top pimple patch for the money

Avarelle Acne Cover Patch

What you need to know: In addition to being a good deal, these 40 patches are unscented, gentle and highly effective.

What you’ll love: Made with cica, calendula and tea tree oil, these unscented patches do a good job treating most pimples. They are thin, clear and stick well for most users. They are cruelty-free too. You get 40 patches for a reasonable price.

What you should consider: These patches should not be used on cystic acne. You may have to apply several patches to reduce major pimples.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

COSRX Acne Pimple Patch Spot Treatment

What you need to know: These unscented acne pimple patches are sold with 96 patches and feature multiple sizes.

What you’ll love: This item is free of toxins and can be used by those of all ages with multiple skin types and tones. They are hypoallergenic and dermatologist-approved.

What you should consider: These items take around three to four weeks to clear up acne spots and some users have noticed the patches do not absorb pus well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.