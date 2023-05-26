Our favorite bath powders will have you looking forward to bath time

IN THIS ARTICLE:

If you’ve ever indulged in a bath with a bath bomb, you know how enticing the scents, colors and effervescent effect can be. However, some bath bombs don’t dissolve completely or are made with synthetic ingredients that can irritate the skin. You can avoid these issues by using bath powders instead.

Bath powders are on-trend in 2023 for their quick-dissolving formulas, amazing scents and skin-loving ingredients. Whether you want to relax, invigorate your senses, detox or moisturize, there are bath powders sure to take your dip in the tub to the next level.

Benefits of bath powders

You may not have heard much about bath powders in the past, but they are quickly gaining popularity for the benefits they bring to bath time. Also often referred to as soaks, these products feature a fine, powdery texture that dissolves easily without leaving behind gritty pieces. What’s more, they are made with purposeful ingredients that are good for the skin and emit irresistible fragrances.

Features of bath powders

If you are intrigued by bath powders, their features will likely encourage you to give them a try.

Quality ingredients: The primary ingredients in bath powders are coconut or other types of milk powders, natural minerals, salts or a combination of the three. These are then ground to a powdery consistency. Many brands also contain botanicals, essential oils and plant-based ingredients. These are nourishing to the skin and are rich in vitamins and antioxidants. There are options available that are free of artificial additives, parabens, phthalates and sulfates. Some bath powders are also vegan and cruelty-free.

Aromatherapy level scents: Another reason bath powders are becoming as popular as other types of bath soaks is that their awesome scents aren’t typically overwhelming yet linger on the skin. Powders with sweet, floral, fruity and spicy notes are available.

Different formulas: Bath powders that relax, detoxify, soothe, moisturize, invigorate and more are available. Some brands offer powders that provide multiple effects.

User-friendly packaging: Most bath powders come in jars and only require a scoop or two to transform bath water. Packets are also available.

Best bath powders

Earth Japanese Hot Springs Bath Powders

Made with hot spring minerals, these bath powders tempt your senses with delightful aromas and soft colors that create a relaxing spalike experience. They also leave skin feeling soft and smooth. The package includes four varieties and 18 individual packets for an affordable price.

Sold by Amazon

SpaRoom All Natural Bath Powder

If you prefer products with natural ingredients, SpaRoom offers a selection of bath powders that fit this description. They are made with vitamin E, botanicals and Epsom salts for lovely scents and pampered skin. The natural formula is free of parabens, phthalates and sulfates. It’s also cruelty-free and vegan.

Sold by Amazon

New Miuz Detox Bath Soak

Detoxing the skin will make it smooth and give it a beautiful glow. It’s the apple cider, lemon and ginger in these bath powders that accomplish this task. They are also enriched with antioxidants and vitamins and dissolve quickly in water. The product has a pleasant scent that’s light and appealing.

Sold by Amazon

Herbivore Coconut Milk Bath Soak

If you are looking for bath powders that are highly moisturizing, this soak from Herbivore is the one to choose. Made with coconut milk powder and plant-based ingredients, this vegan soak moisturizes skin and has an enticing scent. It’s also cruelty-free and vegan.

Sold by Herbivore and Amazon

Agent Nateur Holi Bath Rose Infused Calming Coconut Milk Bath

Not only will you love the alluring rose scent of the Holi milk bath, but you’ll also appreciate that it’s a multi-tasking product that hydrates, exfoliates, detoxifies and soothes skin. It combines plant extracts, natural salts and dried coconut milk to work its magic.

Sold by Saks Fifth Avenue

Olliepop Milk Bath Shake

This is another coconut milk powder bath soak that hydrates and exfoliates skin. However, it stands out for its unique milkshake packaging that’s fun and giftable. The luscious vanilla scent turns bath time into an aromatherapy session.

Sold by Walmart

L & I Apothecary Goat Milk and Honey Bath Soak

Formulated with goat milk powder, these bath powders contain lactic acid that gently exfoliates the skin and leaves it feeling softer and smoother. It’s made without artificial additives and harsh chemicals that can be irritating to sensitive users.

Sold by Walmart and Amazon

Being for Skin and Soul Release Milk Bath

These bath salts are packed with skin-loving ingredients that give skin a moisture boost. They are made with coconut milk powder that’s organic and infused with essential oils and cocoa butter that nourish the skin. Rose petal flakes add a lovely scent to the water.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.