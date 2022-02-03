Best Orly nail polish

When applying nail polish, try to apply thin layers of polish, not thick layers. Thin layers will dry faster and more evenly, plus won’t make your nails look bulky after applying a topcoat.

Which Orly nail polish is best?

One of the smallest touches to a look one can make is using good nail polish. The various colors, finishes and styles can be a subtle underscoring to your style or be the biggest, flashiest element. Orly nail polishes are some of the most affordable available while still maintaining high quality.

One of the best Orly nail polishes is the Orly Shine On Crazy Diamond Nail Polish. This multifaceted nail polish is subtle enough to be professional but flashy enough to still be fun.

What to know before you buy an Orly nail polish

Gel vs. traditional polishes

Gel and traditional Orly nail polishes each have their pros and cons.

Gel: A more recent nail polishing technique, gel polishes are known for their hyper-longevity. When properly applied they can last for weeks instead of a handful of days like traditional polishes. They do require a handful of tools and a considerable amount of time to apply, plus they’re a pain to remove before or during their end-of-life stage.

A more recent nail polishing technique, gel polishes are known for their hyper-longevity. When properly applied they can last for weeks instead of a handful of days like traditional polishes. They do require a handful of tools and a considerable amount of time to apply, plus they’re a pain to remove before or during their end-of-life stage. Traditional: Traditional polishes are what you can pluck from a store shelf and apply as soon as you get home. They’re available in a wider range of colors and finishes than gels and come in a variety of formulas that achieve different goals like aiding the health of your nails or being vegan.

Finishes

Orly nail polishes are available in a variety of finishes that achieve unique looks.

Matte: The standard nail polish look provides color without an unnatural shine. It’s perfect for professional settings or understated looks.

The standard nail polish look provides color without an unnatural shine. It’s perfect for professional settings or understated looks. Shine: Shine finishes add a touch of glossy sheen to your nails without going overboard. They’re perfect for any set or setting.

Shine finishes add a touch of glossy sheen to your nails without going overboard. They’re perfect for any set or setting. Glitter: Glitter finishes add glitter to the polish. These finishes catch the light and sparkle brightly. Some Orly nail polishes have more glitter than others.

What to look for in a quality Orly nail polish

Dangerous ingredients

Nail polishes have been through dozens, if not hundreds, of recipes. Some of the ingredients used in times past are hazardous to your health but some polishes still utilize them for various reasons. The biggest ingredients to avoid are formaldehyde, toluene and dibutyl phthalate (DBP) but there are plenty more that can be considered dangerous.

How much you can expect to spend on an Orly nail polish

Orly nail polishes are some of the most affordable available with most options costing no more than $10-$15. Some colors may cost higher than this range though.

Orly nail polish FAQ

Can I use clear nail polish instead of a top coat polish?

A. Generally speaking, no you can’t. Clear nail polish is usually used to provide some kind of finish, usually a shine, to your uncolored nails for a wholly natural look. Topcoats are designed to go on top of your chosen polish to help set it, making it last longer than it normally would. Some clear nail polishes can be used as both a polish and a top coat, but these options will typically state this ability outright.

Is it possible to use traditional and gel polishes together?

A. Yes, it’s perfectly normal to use traditional polishes and gel polishes together. A common nail polishing technique is even to use a traditional base coat and traditional polish combined with a gel topcoat. This makes the design last less long than fully gel designs and makes them easier to remove once they start to chip. This is perfect for those who like to change their looks up faster than all-gel designs would allow.

What’s the best Orly nail polish to buy?

Top Orly nail polish

Orly Shine On Crazy Diamond Nail Polish

What you need to know: This gorgeous Orly nail polish sparkles enough to make a statement but with a subtle enough color to not go overboard.

What you’ll love: This Orly nail polish is neutral enough to match with most looks plus the glitter isn’t poppy enough to render this nail polish improper for professional environments. No more than two coats are necessary during application and it takes as long as a week to begin chipping away.

What you should consider: You need to apply a top coat with some kind of shine to fully take advantage of the diamond sparkles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Orly nail polish for the money

Orly Breathable Treatment and Nail Polish

What you need to know: This Orly nail polish not only comes in tons of color and price options, it also aids in maintaining the health of your nails.

What you’ll love: This Orly nail polish comes in nearly 20 colors including bright reds and blues, subtle creamy shades of many colors and classic neutrals like gray and black. Special ingredients like various vitamins and oils prevent nail polish from damaging your nails.

What you should consider: This nail polish is known to quickly and easily chip unless a base coat and a top coat are used during application.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Orly Turn It Up Nail Lacquer

What you need to know: This Orly nail polish is perfect for those who like to make a statement or prefer fun and flashy looks over plain, professional ones.

What you’ll love: This Orly nail polish is entirely translucent, allowing the various multicolored pieces of glitter to shine all the brighter. There are 13 additional, non-glitter color options available in this lacquer if you dislike the glitter but enjoy the quality of the polish.

What you should consider: This glitter-packed nail polish can last much longer on your nails than you may prefer, especially if you were only wanting it for a special night.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

