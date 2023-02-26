Which long-lasting perfume is best?

If you’re looking for the right fragrance for a wedding or other special event, long-lasting perfumes are excellent choices. Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum is a high-end option for special occasions during the day and doesn’t lead to any stains on your clothing.

What to know before you buy a long-lasting perfume

Chemistry and ingredients

A fragrance’s ingredients and chemistry affect its longevity. For example, perfume notes in winter or autumn scents, such as patchouli, musk, wood and vanilla, last hours longer than fruit-based ones. Also, synthetic ingredients usually last longer than natural ingredients. If you choose a perfume with natural ingredients, test it on your skin before buying, since it can lead to allergic reactions.

Application tips

Perfume lasts longer on skin you’ve moisturized well, because your skin’s natural oils keep the fragrance notes on your body. Apply moisturizer or body oil to your skin after showering or bathing. If your fragrance comes in a body lotion or shower gel, add one or both of these products to help the scent last longer.

Apply your perfume to your pulse points, such as the decolletage, wrists and neck, and lightly spritz it in your hair. Don’t rub your wrists together, because the friction breaks down the oils in the fragrance. Less is more, so don’t apply too much.

Reapply throughout the course of the day. Many perfumes come in small travel-size bottles that you can use for touch-ups if you have dry skin or before an evening out.

Other longevity factors

There are other factors that play a role in a fragrance’s longevity, including your body chemistry, the weather and the perfume’s level of residue in the air. The same perfume might last longer on someone else than on you, due to your body chemistry.

Spray the fragrance on yourself and wait about 20 minutes for the perfume notes to emerge fully, so you can get past your initial impression. Your wrists, neck and other warm pulse points on your body are the suitable spots to spray, but try spraying a less concentrated fragrance on your clothing so it lasts longer.

What to look for in a quality long-lasting perfume

Type

Some varieties of scents last longer than others. For instance, citrus-based fragrances don’t stay around as long as musky or woody ones, since the oils in the citrus-based perfumes evaporate more quickly.

Concentration

A fragrance’s concentration plays a huge role in its longevity. The most concentrated perfume, known as pure perfume, parfum or extrait du parfum, contains the most oil at 30%-40%, lasts the longest and is the most expensive. It’s followed by eau de parfum, eau de toilette and eau de cologne. Eau fraiche is the least expensive kind of fragrance with the weakest concentration of oil, at 1% to 3%.

Storage

Store your long-lasting perfume out of direct sunlight and in a cool, dark spot to help it maintain its potency.

How much you can expect to spend on a long-lasting perfume

Long-lasting perfumes range in price from about $50-$150, depending on the perfume’s quantity, quality and ingredients.

Long-lasting perfume FAQ

How do you know if a perfume is the right choice for you?

A. Purchase a perfume sample or sampler set if you aren’t sure and want to try out a fragrance, or if you simply can’t choose among various scents and need to get opinions from others. Perfume sampler sets typically come in a set of small, travel-size bottles.

How long does perfume usually last?

A. A perfume’s oil concentration affects how long it lasts. Pure perfume contains at least 30% oil and lasts the longest, usually 8 or more hours. Eau de parfum and eau de toilette are the next longest-lasting and highly concentrated. At the spectrum’s other end, eau fraiche is composed of only 1%-3% oil and usually lasts about 2 hours.

What’s the best long-lasting perfume to buy?

Top long-lasting perfume

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum

What you need to know: This floral perfume is one of the most widely used fragrances for women.

What you’ll love: It works for special occasions during the day and doesn’t lead to any stains on your clothing. It comes in convenient, travel-friendly packaging and has a subtle but powerful scent that’s scintillating for all fragrance lovers.

What you should consider: Its moderate longevity might not be enough for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top long-lasting perfume for the money

Elizabeth Taylor White Diamonds Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: Its rich floral notes impart a pleasant botanical scent, making it a solid affordable choice.

What you’ll love: This fragrance is recommended for both special occasions and daily wear and comes in an elegant bottle. This powerful perfume stays on for 5-6 hours with a vibrant scent that’s neither too overpowering nor too mild.

What you should consider: The manufacturer doesn’t provide an expiration date for it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Calvin Klein Obsession for Women Eau de Parfum

What you need to know: This award-winning perfume is made for those in a provocative mood.

What you’ll love: This powerful perfume features travel-friendly packaging you can easily carry, and it’s appropriate for daily use. A little goes a long way with this intense, award-winning fragrance.

What you should consider: This perfume isn’t right for special occasions and isn’t cruelty-free.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.