If you’re looking to refresh your vanity or makeup bag for fall, now is the perfect time to do so. Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale is about to kick off, and the beauty retailer is offering amazing discounts on skin care products, makeup items and beauty tools. The event runs from Aug. 27 through Sept. 16. But there’s a catch: Each sale is only valid for a single day, so if you see something you like, it’s best to snatch it up ASAP before the discount disappears.

Which brands and products will be discounted?

Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale offers a nice variety of discounts on classic and trendy products from a number of top brands. If you’re a MAC lipstick devotee, you’ll enjoy price slashes on the brand’s cult-favorite lip colors. You can snatch up a nifty tool like a Beautyblender or a Foreo Luna 4 Go for about half the regular price.

You can also enjoy great discounts from super popular brands such as Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Nudestix, Too Faced and Smash Box. Classic brands, such as Lancome and Clarins, as well as designer brands, such as Yves Saint Laurent, are also offering notable price decreases.

Best discounts from Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale

Foreo Luna 4 Go

This device, perfect for on-the-go use, gives your skin a deep cleanse with ultra-hygienic silicone, which is much more hygienic than brushes with nylon bristles. You’ll also a rejuvenating and firming facial massage.

Dermaflash Luxe+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning + Peach Fuzz Removal

Remove dead skin and peach fuzz with this waterproof, electric dermaplaning device. It comes with four razor refills and an exfoliating and brightening skin prep product containing salicylic acid and papaya enzymes.

Mac Matte Lipstick

Known for its exceptional color variety, Mac’s creamy matte lip formula is long-wearing and non-feathering.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Night Cream

This rich-textured nourishing night cream delivers intense moisture while you sleep and can help achieve a firmer-looking and more radiant complexion. Its key ingredients include seaweed and red algae.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter

Available in eight shades, this lightweight cream-powder highlighter melts into the skin and delivers a superfine shimmer. It’s long-wearing, so you don’t have to worry about reapplication.

Full discount schedule for Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale

