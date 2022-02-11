Best Milani foundation

Not all foundations can be applied directly to your skin; some require a primer to help them stay put and last all day.

Which Milani foundation is best?

It’s a sad fact of cosmetics that many products can’t just be opened and applied to your skin, they need some kind of base to work from. This is the duty of a good foundation, but finding that good foundation can be difficult. You don’t just need the right shade and finish, you also have to choose the right formula and coverage level.

One of the best Milani brand foundations is the Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer. This 2-in1 product conceals blemishes while providing a top-notch foundation.

What to know before you buy a Milani foundation

Types of foundation

Foundations come in many forms including liquid, spray, cream, stick, powder and mineral.

Liquid: Most foundations come in liquid forms as they’re the easiest to apply and work with a variety of skin types depending on the ingredients used. For example, some liquid formulas use oils to benefit dry skin types while others contain no oils for oily skin types.

Spray: Spray foundations are essentially just liquids in an aerosol can. They're exceptionally easy to apply and last for a long time.

Cream: Cream foundations are thicker than liquids and provide one of the more full coverage types. You typically need some kind of applicator other than your fingers. Otherwise, it can get messy. Oily skin types should steer clear of cream foundations.

Stick: Stick foundations are essentially just creams in a different form factor that can be applied without an applicator. Like creams, oily skin types generally avoid this formula.

Powder: Powder foundations are one of the easiest to use while on the go. They're great for touching up but can also be applied as your main base.

Powder foundations are one of the easiest to use while on the go. They’re great for touching up but can also be applied as your main base. Mineral: Mineral foundations are special, all-natural powder foundations made mostly from natural minerals.

What to look for in a quality Milani foundation

Finish

Foundations typically have one of three finishes: matte, satin or radiant.

Matte: Matte finish foundations have no or very few elements of reflection. They’re excellent for oily skins that already have plenty of reflection and some can even help to absorb and reduce the oils in oily skin.

Satin: Satin is the midpoint between matte and radiant. It provides a little shine, but not too much. Average skin types typically benefit the most from satin finish foundations.

Radiant: Radiant foundations have lots of shine to them and frequently include ingredients that moisturize your skin while you have the foundation on. Dry skins that could use a little extra glimmer get the most out of radiant finish foundations.

Coverage

Foundations typically have a certain level of coverage they’re designed to have, from sheer up to full. The more coverage a foundation has, the thicker it tends to be and the more blemishes it will cover.

How much you can expect to spend on a Milani foundation

Milani foundation prices run the gamut when it comes to pricing. Depending on the type of foundation it is as well as the availability of any given shade, you could spend as little as $5 or as much as $30 for the product you want.

Milani foundation FAQ

Should a foundation be applied before or after a concealer?

A. That depends on what type of foundation you’re using. Most foundations can be applied before or after your concealer. Many people apply foundation first, as it can often adequately conceal imperfections on its own. That said, powdered or mineral foundations must be applied after you use a liquid or cream concealer. Applying a powder or mineral foundation before applying concealer will cause your makeup to look cakey and unappealing once the liquid concealer hits the powder foundation.

How long does a Milani foundation last in the package?

A. That also depends on the type of foundation you’re using, though most foundations will last you for a few years. Longer-lasting foundations like mineral and powdered foundations can last for as long as three years while the other foundation types typically only last for one year, maybe two if you’re lucky. Check your foundation’s packaging for the best idea of how long it may last in its container.

What’s the best Milani foundation to buy?

Top Milani foundation

Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer

What you need to know: This Milani foundation combines all the best attributes of multiple cosmetics for a done-in-one application.

What you’ll love: This Milani foundation is available in a staggering 40+ shades that cover nearly every possible skin tone. This foundation is as easily applied with your fingers as it is with sponge or brush applicators. Most blemishes are easily covered with this product.

What you should consider: This Milani foundation tends to accumulate in wrinkles, making it look cakey. This product works best on those with medium to dark skin tones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top Milani foundation for the money

Milani Conceal + Perfect Cream-to-Powder

What you need to know: This Milani foundation is perfect for any level of coverage you may need.

What you’ll love: This Milani foundation is available in 20 shades that cover most skin types. This product has a matte finish that’s long lasting once applied. Applications can be easily layered and the product is packed with antioxidizing ingredients. Milani is a cruelty-free company.

What you should consider: The 20 shades available for this Milani foundation come in and out of stock, which can make tracking down the one you want a difficult prospect.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Milani Screen Queen Natural Finish Liquid Foundation

What you need to know: For anyone that doesn’t want or need a full-coverage product, this Milani foundation is a perfect option.

What you’ll love: This Milani foundation is available in more than 30 shades. This product utilizes Milani’s proprietary Digital Bluelight Filter to blur away skin imperfections. It provides a light to medium level of coverage and the finish adds just a touch of shine.

What you should consider: Despite having more than 30 shades available, most are just different enough from the shades to either side that finding the right shade can be troublesome.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

