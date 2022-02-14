Best sleep trainer for toddlers

When getting a child used to a sleep routine, it’s essential to consider how your behavior might be affecting them. For example, watching TV in the other room may be distracting for toddlers if the volume is too loud.

Which sleep trainers for toddlers are best?

Keeping your toddler on a specific sleep schedule can be challenging. Luckily, there are numerous effective sleep trainers that help encourage a proper sleep schedule for your child. Many sleep trainers use faces, colors and sound to teach your child when it’s time to sleep or wake up. If you’re looking for an effective sleep trainer for your toddler, the LittleHippo Mella Ready to Rise Children’s Sleep Trainer is an ideal choice.

What to know before you buy a sleep trainer for toddlers

How do sleep trainers work?

Similar to alarm clocks, most sleep trainers can be set to produce sounds at a specific time of day. Many sleep trainers feature fun designs that appeal to children and have color settings that can be used to indicate when it’s time to wake up or go to sleep. Additionally, sleep trainers often have soothing sleep sounds to encourage your child to sleep.

Importance of sleep for toddlers

According to MayoClinic, sleep deprivation may cause behavioral and performance issues for young children. Toddlers tend to thrive when they’ve had at least eight to nine hours of sleep each night. Keeping your child on a regular sleep schedule helps to ensure they get enough sleep. It may take some time for your child to adjust to a new sleep routine, so you must remain calm and be patient with them until they get it right.

Other ways to help your child’s sleep routine

Make sure your child doesn’t consume too much sugar or any caffeine throughout the day, especially as it gets close to bedtime.

Encouraging your child to get at least 1 hour of physical activity throughout the day is an easy and healthy way to improve their sleep habits.

Bright screens can discourage children from sleeping. It’s good to limit screen time as it gets closer to bedtime.

Quiet family activities like puzzles, reading, talking and coloring are suitable leading into bedtime.

What to look for in a quality sleep trainer for toddlers

Easy to use

Many sleep trainers for toddlers have numerous features to help your child’s sleep routine. With so many features, using the device can feel complicated. Buying a sleep trainer that’s easy to understand ensures you get the most out of your device’s features.

Adjustable lights

Most sleep trainers use lights and colors to indicate when to go to sleep or wake up. Buying a sleep trainer with adjustable lights allows you to set the device to your child’s favorite color.

Some sleep trainers may shine a specific color for 30 minutes or more prior to time to wake up. This feature is excellent for children who tend to wake up early, as it lets them know they can quietly play until it’s time to wake up.

App connectivity

App connectivity isn’t a necessary feature for a great sleep trainer, but it can make the device easier to use. Most sleep trainers with companion apps allow you to set specific intervals for naps and sleep directly from your phone.

Child-friendly design

Many sleep trainers are designed to resemble dogs, dinosaurs or robots. Buying a sleep trainer with a child-friendly design makes it more likely your toddler will enjoy using it.

How much you can expect to spend on a sleep trainer for toddlers

Standard sleep trainers tend to cost around $35-$50. Sleep trainers with app connectivity may cost $60 or more.

Sleep trainers for toddlers FAQ

Are sleep trainers portable?

A. Due to their wide range of features, most sleep trainers have to be plugged into a power source to operate.

Can sleep trainers be used for anything besides sleep training?

A. Many sleep trainers can also be used as a timer for various activities.

What’s the best sleep trainer to buy for toddlers?

Top sleep trainer for toddlers

LittleHippo Mella Ready to Rise Children’s Sleep Trainer

What you need to know: This popular sleep trainer features three sleep sound options and six night-light colors.

What you’ll love: The feature-packed LittleHippo Mella Sleep Trainer features multiple colors and faces that let your kids know when it’s time to sleep or wake up. This device features nap timers as well as the standard sleep trainer options. The buttons are on the bottom and can be locked so your child can’t change the settings. The optional “play” feature lets early risers know they can quietly play until it’s time to wake up.

What you should consider: The lights are bright and can’t be adjusted.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby and Amazon

Top sleep trainer for toddlers for the money

I-Code Time to Wake Alarm Clock for Kids

What you need to know: This affordable sleep trainer has eight different color settings.

What you’ll love: The Time to Wake Alarm Clock features 17 soothing sounds to help your child sleep, including the ocean, rain and piano music. The screen displays a moon icon when it’s time to sleep and a sun icon when it’s time to wake up. The lights have three different brightness levels.

What you should consider: This sleep trainer occasionally loses track of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine

What you need to know: This advanced sleep trainer can be controlled directly from your smartphone.

What you’ll love: The Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine has a sleek design and multiple color and brightness settings. This sleep trainer is compatible with both iOS and Android phones. There are numerous presets that were created by sleep experts. The app compatibility makes this device exceedingly easy to use.

What you should consider: Many users felt that the app collected more personal data than is needed for operation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.