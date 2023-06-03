IN THIS ARTICLE:

Buying jackets for kids can be fraught with obstacles. You want to buy something practical that will withstand wear and tear, but the kids don’t like anything you pick out or find it too hot or scratchy or uncomfortable.

If you’re searching for something that pops and makes your kid more visible on dark evenings, there are plenty of colorful jackets your kid will actually want to wear.

Types of jackets for kids

If you’re not sure what type of jacket to buy for your child, these are some of your options:

Puffer jackets: Warm and filled with polyester insulation that provides ample warmth, these jackets are ideal for cold weather conditions.

Warm and filled with polyester insulation that provides ample warmth, these jackets are ideal for cold weather conditions. Rain jackets: These waterproof jackets are designed to keep kids dry during rainy weather.

These waterproof jackets are designed to keep kids dry during rainy weather. Fleece jackets : Soft, lightweight and moderately warm, these jackets are made from synthetic fleece fabrics. They’re great for layering in mild to cool weather.

Soft, lightweight and moderately warm, these jackets are made from synthetic fleece fabrics. They’re great for layering in mild to cool weather. Ski jackets: Heavy-duty ski jackets are designed for cold weather and outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding and sledding. They’re usually insulated, waterproof and windproof.

Heavy-duty ski jackets are designed for cold weather and outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding and sledding. They’re usually insulated, waterproof and windproof. Bomber jackets: Short and stylish jackets with ribbed collars, cuffs and hems, bombers are usually made from synthetic materials and provide a moderate level of warmth.

Short and stylish jackets with ribbed collars, cuffs and hems, bombers are usually made from synthetic materials and provide a moderate level of warmth. Denim jackets: These versatile jackets are made from denim, but you can find colorful options as well as classic blue denim. They provide a moderate level of warmth and are useful in mild weather.

Colors and prints

If you’re specifically looking for a colorful jacket, you’ll have fewer choices than if you’re open to any color palette, but there are still plenty to pick from. You can find jackets in all kinds of bright colors, including red, neon yellow, turquoise blue and hot pink. It’s not just solid-colored jackets you can choose from, plenty come in brightly colored prints. Common colorful prints include tie-dye, galaxy print, color block designs and florals.

What to look for in kids jackets

These are some factors to consider when choosing a jacket for your child:

Weather protection: Depending on the weather conditions where you live, you might want to choose a jacket that provides protection from the elements, such as rain, wind and cold.

Depending on the weather conditions where you live, you might want to choose a jacket that provides protection from the elements, such as rain, wind and cold. Fit: Ensure the jacket fits properly. It should allow room for movement but shouldn’t be so large that it’s bulky or the sleeves are too long, even though it’s tempting to buy a jacket your child will grow into so that it lasts longer.

Ensure the jacket fits properly. It should allow room for movement but shouldn’t be so large that it’s bulky or the sleeves are too long, even though it’s tempting to buy a jacket your child will grow into so that it lasts longer. Comfort: If your child never wants to wear their jacket because they don’t like the way it feels, look for one that’s comfortable to wear, made from a breathable material with a soft lining.

If your child never wants to wear their jacket because they don’t like the way it feels, look for one that’s comfortable to wear, made from a breathable material with a soft lining. Style: Children are more likely to wear a jacket they like, so consider their style preferences when choosing a jacket. You might want to give them a few options to choose from.

Children are more likely to wear a jacket they like, so consider their style preferences when choosing a jacket. You might want to give them a few options to choose from. Material: Ideally, your chosen jacket should be made from durable, high-quality materials that withstand wear and tear. Water-resistant or waterproof materials are great for jackets designed for outdoor activities.

Best colorful kids jackets

Rokka&Rolla Reversible Lightweight Puffer Jacket

With its stylish puffer design, fashion-conscious kids are likely to love the look of this jacket. It’s available in a number of bright colors, including yellow and palace blue, as well as some more muted tones. It comes in sizes XS-XXL, though some buyers say it runs small.

Sold by Amazon

Valentina Kids Hooded Jacket

Part jacket, part hoodie, you’ll be sure to surprise the pickiest of kids with this on-trend jacket. Although the colors are somewhat on the muted side, it comes in blue, red, yellow, and green, so it’s a great choice if you want to stay away from black or navy with going neon.

Sold by Amazon

OshKosh B’Gosh Perfect Heavyweight Jacket

Perfect for chilly days, this heavyweight jacket has a soft lining that makes it comfortable to wear, so it’s great for kids who reject their coats for being too rough inside. It’s available in a range of little kids sizes to suit children up to 7.

Sold by Amazon

OshKosh B’Gosh Color-Blocked Heavyweight Jacket

Similarly warm and comfortable as the other OshKosh offering, this one has a colorful color-block design in a range of hues, including rainbow, coral and pastels. It has a chevron puffer style and is available in a range of sizes to fit babies, toddlers, little kids and big kids.

Sold by Amazon

Kidpik Kids Jean Jacket

If you’re looking for a stylish lightweight jacket, this kids’ denim jacket is ideal. It comes in a range of colors, including striking purple, jadite and pink peacock. It’s available in sizes to fit everyone from toddlers to teenagers.

Sold by Amazon

Columbia Youth Kids Switchback II Jacket

Active kids are sure to appreciate this practical yet stylish jacket that comes in several bold colors, including pink ice, bright plum, sun glow and tropic water. It’s fully waterproof, so it’s perfect for playing out and adventuring on rainy days, so kids never have to miss out on having fun.

Sold by Amazon

adidas Kids Hooded Puffer Jacket

If your child is reluctant to wear anything that doesn’t come from a trendy brand, they’ll be happy with this adidas jacket. It has a fashionable puffer style and comes in a couple of colorful shades of blue, as well as black and gray.

Sold by Amazon

adidas Classic Puffer Jacket

With a cool purple and blue tie-dye effect, your child will be stoked to be seen in this jacket. It’s warm and water-resistant, plus it’s machine-washable, which is great if your child is always coming home covered in mud.

Sold by Kohl’s

Nike “Just Do It” Printed Jacket

The choice of multicolor ombre and purple swoosh designs make this an eye-catching and colorful jacket for any child. The Nike branding will appeal to the fashion-conscious kids out there.

Sold by Kohl’s

