Turner’s life and career have left an indelible mark on the global entertainment industry

It’s incredibly difficult to describe Tina Turner’s illustrious musical career as anything but “simply the best.” Delivering countless hits, walking away with 12 Grammys from 25 nominations, including three Grammy Hall of Fame Awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Turner passed away today at 83.

Turner’s legacy

Born Anna Mae Bullock in 1939, Turner quickly rose to musical prominence as the lead singer in the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. While her personal life with Ike was tumultuous, there was no doubt that Turner had the singing chops to make it on her own. In 1984, she launched what BillBoard describes as “one of the greatest comebacks in music history.”

Her 1984 album “Private Dancer” included the single “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” securing Turner her first Grammy Award. But one of her biggest and most recognizable hits didn’t make it to the chart until 1989. Recording a cover version of Bonnie Tyler’s “The Best” for her “Foreign Affair” album, the single thrust Turner into the homes and onto the radios of everybody who didn’t already know who she was. It was an instant success, and as the saying goes, “the rest is history.”

Best Tina Turner merch to commemorate her incredible life

Barbie Signature Tina Turner Music Series Doll

There are few better ways to remember Turner’s life and music than through a Barbie doll in her likeness. Part of the Barbie Signature edition, the doll sports Turner’s iconic denim jacket, black skirt, and trademark wild hair. The doll was manufactured to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the single “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and the clothing is inspired by what she wore for the music video.

Available on eBay

Tina Turner Memorial Print Keepsake

Cherish your memories of a strong, iconic voice with this beautifully crafted memorial print. It features a black-and-white photo of Turner in the center with the words “Forever in our Hearts” and “Gone but not Forgotten” underneath.

Available on Etsy

Tina Turner Inspired Musical Tote Bag

Wear your love for Tina Turner on your shoulder with this tote bag that features quotes from some of her biggest hits. Made of soft polyester, the tote measures 13 inches by 8.6 inches and is available in black or white. It has 10.2-inch handles, making it the perfect shopping bag to sling over your arm.

Available on Amazon

Tina Turner Autographed Vinyl

A definite rare find for any Tina Turner fan, this merchandise collection includes an autographed vinyl in a solid wood frame. There are also three high-quality photographs of the singer and it comes with a certificate of authenticity.

Available on Etsy

Tina Turner Binoculars Official 24/7 Tour

Get a better view of any faraway object with these binoculars from Turner’s 1999 “Twenty Four Seven” tour. The seller mentions that the gadget is still in mint condition and features a neck strap that has never been untied. The binoculars have a 5x zoom with a 30-millimeter objective lens.

Available on eBay

Tina Turner Cushion Cover

Rest your weary head on these cushion covers while listening to Turner’s classic songs. Made of linen and measuring 17.7 inches on all sides, the cover features her iconic vinyl “Private Dancer,” “Let’s Stay Together,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “I Can’t Stand The Rain.”

Available on Etsy

Tina Turner “The Best” Signed Lyric Sheet

The perfect gift for any Tina Turner fan, this A4 paper features the lyrics to her iconic version of “The Best,” overlaid with her autograph. The high-quality printing is done on 170gsm matte photo paper, packaged with a 220gsm backing card and shipped inside a clear, compostable film bag. The autograph isn’t printed onto the paper but applied with a sophisticated Auto Pen Signature Reproduction System to give it a real signature appearance.

Available on Etsy

Tina Turner Original Vintage 1987 Concert Ticket

Something a little bit different from the usual merchandise, this ticket stub is from July 13, 1987, in France. Even after all these years, the ticket is in near-mint condition and would make for the perfect addition to a Turner commemorative piece.

Available on Etsy

