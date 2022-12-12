Which products for New Year’s nails are best?

As this year comes to a close, the distance to New Year’s Eve is counting down. Nails are a festive way to ring in the new year that add a polished flair to an outfit while bringing out your personality. Nail products provide a wide range of options, from bright nail colors to more natural nail-maintenance sets that can fit both budget and personal taste. If you want to branch out from traditional nail varnish, consider options such as gel or acrylic.

What are gel nails?

Gel nails are artificial nail enhancements with a high shine and glossy finish, using a nail lamp to harden. Gel nails last two to three weeks and remnants can remain on the nails for weeks until properly removed. They tend to last longer than regular nail varnish.

Although they are long-lasting, don’t use gel nails regularly. Consistent use can cause your nails to become thin and weak, and the lamps harden the gel often use ultraviolet radiation, which can cause skin cancer over time.

What are acrylic nails?

Acrylic nails are also artificial, but are sturdier and more durable, meaning they fall into the categories of nail extensions or false nails. The acrylic nails are put on the finger and shaped and painted to create the desired look.

How can I make my manicure last longer?

Make sure your nails are properly cleaned and shaped to your desired style and length. Pay attention to the cuticles to ensure that they are properly maintained and cleaned. If you are unsure about your application skills, start with a shorter nail length.

Are there alternative products to nail polish?

Yes. There are several alternatives to traditional nail polish, such as stick-on nails and dip nails. Keep in mind that most nail products need to be removed and kept off between application periods to give your real nails time to recover.

Best New Year’s nail lacquer products

New Year’s is an ideal time to add a festive color to your nails. The terms nail lacquer and nail varnish are often used interchangeably when referring to nail polish, but nail lacquers tend to be thicker and stronger than varnish.

OPI Nail Lacquer Confetti Ready Glitter Nail Polish

This nail lacquer can last up to a week with a bright multi-colored glitter look. Use it in combination with additional products such as a base coat and a top coat to help boost shine and wear time. The bottle contains 15 milliliters of liquid.

Essie Nail Polish Glossy Shine Sheer White Marshmallow

The sheer shade offers a neutral color that offers strong coverage. It’s recommended to use two coats between the base coat and top coat, which are not included. The provided brush offers a smooth glide in order to avoid uneven application.

Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish My Old Flame

This nail polish is a health-conscious alternative to gel with ingredients such as green tea extract and keratin. My Old Flame is the red version of a polish that comes in 17 colors and provides full coverage with a healthy shine. The product is vegan and cruelty-free, so it wasn’t tested on animals.

Best New Year’s gel nail product

Gel nails can be applied from the comfort of home, but require a special lamp and a proper understanding of the application process. Apply gel nails in moderation to protect the health of your nails.

OPI GelColor Mystic Magenta

This polish looks similar to a shiny stone such as ruby and lasts between two and three weeks. The color provides a shine so that it reflects the light and better catches the eye. Additional products such as the light lamp, base coat and top coat are not included.

Best New Year’s nail product sets

Nail sets include multiple products that provide different nail polish colors and nail maintenance options to better create a desired New Year’s look with the ease of one purchase.

OPI HolidayCelebration Collection Nail Polish Gift Sets

Carry over the joy from the holiday season into the new year with two different shades of red nail lacquer. It has the color Paint The Tinseltown Red, which includes a festive shimmer. The lacquer can stay on nails for a week.

Sephora Collection Mini Holiday Vibes Color Hit Nail Polish Set

This set offers six colors such as nude and rose bouquet. The package includes two top-coat options to help lengthen the amount of time the nails will last. The products offer a high-shine finish so the nails look sleek once the lacquer is combined with the top coat.

Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Lab Nail Treatment Set

The set includes four pieces such as a cuticle remover and a cream to help revitalize cuticles. The cream includes ingredients such as vitamins A and C to help improve the integrity of the cuticles. The set includes a guide with thorough instructions on how to properly maintain cuticles. This product offers a gentler alternative to harsher methods, such as cutting and trimming the cuticles.

Inc.redible Cosmic Blur Set

This set includes a highlighter and nail polish. The highlighter can be applied to the face using your finger or a brush. The nail polish is designed to catch the light and attract attention with a shimmer finish. It’s recommended to use at least two coats of polish for a more complete look. The set includes ingredients such as avocado oil and vitamin E to better enrich the skin.

