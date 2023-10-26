Black Friday may be the perfect time to upgrade your smartwatch

Wristwear is one of the best ways to upgrade your style, but wearing a traditional wristwatch isn’t always practical. That makes a smartwatch one of the best buys in 2023, and this Black Friday (Nov. 24), many of the latest smartwatches will be sold at a significant discount. We’re already seeing price cuts on high-end devices such as the Apple Watch Series 8 and Samsung Galaxy Watch5. BestReviews has tested and reviewed many products, so regularly check our page for the hottest Black Friday smartwatch deals as we approach the big sale.

Best Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS

25% OFF

The Apple Watch Series 8 offers many advanced health-tracking metrics, including calories burned, steps and blood oxygen — and you can even take an ECG at any time to check your heart health. Plus, it has an always-on display, and you can wear it to sleep to monitor your sleep patterns.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular

24% OFF

An Apple Watch with cellular capabilities is excellent for those who may not have access to their phone for extended periods. It lets you make phone calls, send text messages and more without a Bluetooth connection to your phone, and you’ll get all of the same health and connectivity features found on the GPS-only models.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular

7% OFF

Those eager to get the latest Apple Watch can snag the Apple Watch Series 9 right now at 7% off, and it might even get cheaper as Black Friday approaches. The Apple Watch Series 9 offers a few upgrades over its predecessor that impressed us during testing, including a brighter display, faster performance and a double-tap function for various tasks.

Best Samsung smartwatch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

29% OFF

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a bulkier design than other smartwatches, but it’s suitable for those with an active lifestyle who want something durable and stylish. It has an accurate health metric sensor, a GPS navigation system and a sapphire crystal glass with a tough titanium case.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5

42% OFF

During our testing, we found the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 to be an excellent choice for those who want a minimalist smartwatch offering the same fantastic performance as the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. There isn’t any significant difference in features or functionality, and the great thing is that, unlike the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, this smartwatch is available in 40- and 44-millimeter case sizes.

Best Fitbit and Garmin deals

This bulky smartwatch is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts who want something durable to wear while hiking and traveling or for activities such as snowboarding and whitewater rafting. It has a 1.3-inch bright AMOLED screen, and the battery life can last up to 16 days in standby mode.

22% OFF

Although not the latest Fitbit Sense, the first-generation model is an excellent smartwatch. Its lightweight design makes it suitable for nearly any activity, and the advanced health-tracking metrics are more accurate than other smartwatches. Plus, it syncs with both Android and iOS devices.

Who has the best Black Friday smartwatch deals?

The retailers offering the biggest discounts on smartwatches this Black Friday are those with a large selection of electronics, such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. It’s best to keep an eye on our roundups for deal updates. We’ll regularly update our pages until the last day of the sales event so you can stay on top of the hottest deals.

Should I wait for Black Friday to buy a smartwatch?

You don’t have to. There’s no way of knowing what kind of discounts we’ll see on any given smartwatch. If past years are any indication, you can expect to score significant savings on smartwatches if you shop on Black Friday. Many smartwatches will have 30% to 60% price cuts, and some older models may be on sale for as much as 70% off.

The best strategy to optimize savings is regularly checking our page and retailer websites for deals. If you spot a good deal on a smartwatch you really want, purchasing it ahead of the Black Friday sale may be prudent. However, we recommend holding off on opening it in case you see an even better deal during the Black Friday sale. That way, you can return it and get it at a cheaper price or snag an even better smartwatch. Chances are you’ll find the best deals during the actual Black Friday sale.

What to consider when buying a smartwatch

A smartwatch is like any other electronic device or traditional watch, with several things to consider. You don’t want to purchase a smartwatch that doesn’t suit you or doesn’t perform the way you would like it to.

Size

Most smartwatches are offered in one or two case sizes, typically in the 39- to 44-millimeter range. The larger the case, the bigger the display, making it easier to navigate menus, especially for those with large fingers. However, a smaller size may look flattering on those with smaller wrists and won’t feel as bulky during physical activities such as jogging, weightlifting or swimming.

Battery life

Smartwatch battery life varies tremendously across different brands and models, but it’s best to get one that lasts at least a full day on a full charge with moderate usage. Some smartwatches can last over a week, but it’s important to note that usage plays a significant role in battery life. For example, if you use the GPS or active health-tracking metrics for extended periods, the battery will drain faster. However, simply wearing a smartwatch like a traditional watch will allow the battery to last much longer.

Health-tracking features

A smartwatch is excellent for staying on top of your health, as it can provide valuable insight into your daily habits. The best smartwatches have integrated sensors that monitor heart rate and track various health metrics, including calories burned, body mass index, sleep patterns, steps and time spent working out.

