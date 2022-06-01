Which black jumpsuits are best?

A must have staple in any wardrobe, a black jumpsuit is one of the most timeless and versatile pieces you can own. Additionally, a black jumpsuit can range in a variety of styles for numerous occasions, and the top choice for this reason is the Nina Leonard Solid Ankle Jumpsuit. Following these tips will help you with finding the right jumpsuit that fits your shape.

What to know before you buy a black jumpsuit

Style and occasion

Jumpsuits come in various styles and are great to wear for just about any occasion. Have a cousin’s wedding to attend? A best friend’s graduation? Maybe you just want something easy to throw on before heading out to brunch. The great thing about black jumpsuits is that they can be dressed up or down for whatever event you are attending. Some black jumpsuit styles are ideal for professional settings like corporate gatherings, while others work better for more casual settings like running errands or shopping.

Design features

Black jumpsuit designs and features all have a functional look with a modern design. Today’s jumpsuit has differed from the original workwear design from the early 1900s, but a jumpsuit typically has a naturally high waist and a pant leg that either flares into a wide leg or is tapered at the ankle. Other distinct features include deep pockets, a belted waist and a range of flattering necklines.

Length and inseam

Before spending hours shopping online or trying on jumpsuits, check your body measurements first. Be sure to note your inseam, or the inside of the pant leg. Even though black jumpsuits are known for offering a classic style for everyone, not all body types fit the mold. For instance, more petite figures may have a difficult time finding a jumpsuit that won’t need to be hemmed.

Jumpsuits can run long, so it helps to budget for the possibility of needing an alteration. Make sure the length also lines up with the inseam. For example, a 31-inch inseam is tall, whereas 26 inches is short. Most inseams on jumpsuits run on the tall end, and the high waist creates the illusion of a shorter mid-section. Use the jumpsuit design features to your advantage.

What to look for in a quality black jumpsuit

Comfortable fit

If anything, a jumpsuit should always be comfortable. From the fabric to the measurements, the style of the jumpsuit enhances comfort and ease. The jumpsuit you have your eye on should fit well in the chest, waist and inseam. Length can be an issue for some, but it is an easier alteration than the rest.

Stretchy fabric

Along with comfort, a jumpsuit should have some stretch to it. Look for jumpsuits made with spandex blends. This allows it to easily fit more body types, adding breathability and space instead of being tight and constricting.

It should be adjustable

In order to create a custom fit, look for features like adjustable straps and a drawstring or built-in sash belt at the waist. These features will help fix the height and length of the garment, as well as take in the waist, if needed.

How much you can expect to spend on black jumpsuit

If you plan on buying a name brand jumpsuit, know that it will be more expensive than others, with costs around $140-$200. More affordable jumpsuits can cost anywhere from $30-$70.

Black jumpsuit FAQ

How do you prevent the color from fading?

A. You will no doubt fall in love with your jumpsuit and in turn, wear it pretty often. Frequent wear means frequent washing. In order to prevent fading, it’s helpful to wash your jumpsuit in cold water by hand, or machine wash with similar colors and dry on the gentle setting or hang to dry.

How should it fit on my body?

A. It is wise to compare your measurements if there is a corresponding size chart, but also keep in mind the fabric type and style of the jumpsuit. A jumpsuit will normally have a high waist starting above your belly button. Those with longer torsos may want to avoid jumpsuits without adjustable straps and shorter inseams that are form fitting.

What are the best black jumpsuits to buy?

Top black jumpsuit

Nina Leonard Solid Ankle Jumpsuit

What you need to know: A classic black jumpsuit with a slimming fit, this one is great for every occasion.

What you’ll love: The boatneck collar and stretchy fabric accentuate the figure. It comes together at the waistline to create a slim fit and ends the sleek look at the tapered pant leg.

What you should consider: The tapered leg ends at the ankle but may not be ideal for those who are taller or need more leg room.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top black jumpsuit for the money

DouBCQ Casual Short Sleeve Jumpsuit with Pockets

What you need to know: This cute and casual jumpsuit is perfect for lounging or running errands.

What you’ll love: The soft, stretchy fabric, elastic waistband and crewneck design compliment all body types. The ankle length gives you endless options with footwear.

What you should consider: The seller notes that this jumpsuit is better for warmer weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pink Queen Wide Leg Jumpsuit with Belt

What you need to know: A classy and sophisticated jumpsuit, this wide leg jumpsuit can be worn to the office, then go straight to a night out with friends.

What you’ll love: The wide pant leg starts at the waistline, offering legroom and comfort, while the darting along the pant leg accentuates the height and length.

What you should consider: Users mentioned that the legs were overlong and needed to either have it hemmed or wear heels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Shelby Sears writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.