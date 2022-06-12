Which puff-sleeve bodysuit is best?

Fashion bodysuits are an essential wardrobe item fit for any season. Whether tucked under a pair of shorts in the summer or used for layering up in the winter, a bodysuit is a versatile clothing item that can cater to any style. And a puff-sleeve bodysuit can easily transform any outfit into a modern rendition of regal wear, letting you strut down the street with confidence.

The Juliet Puff Sleeve Velvet Bodysuit by Sonnet CXVI features long puff sleeves and a plunging neckline that creates an elegant look fit for costumes or everyday wear. This vibrant bodysuit can be tailored to your measurements and is as comfortable as it is beautiful.

What to know before you buy a puff-sleeve bodysuit

Bodysuits can be paired with anything from a feminine skirt to a pair of casual skinny jeans. A bodysuit can have different top and bottom designs, and puff sleeves can come in different shapes as well. This fashion garment is assured to accentuate the curves of every body type.

How to wear a puff-sleeve bodysuit

The leotard style of a bodysuit can seamlessly fit into any style of bottom. Flouncy skirts, pencil skirts, any cut jeans, trousers, shorts and tights can be pulled over it. At special events, such as costume parties and festivals, there may not be a need for bottoms at all. Be aware that puff sleeves lend a more dramatic style than a basic bodysuit and require more thought when matching with other articles of clothing.

Bodysuit styles

The necklines and sleeve lengths of bodysuits vary widely. Scoop necks, sweetheart, V-neck, high neck, and halter-top looks are popular bodysuit necklines. The bottom of most bodysuits will either be a bikini or thong bottom, although there are longer options out there. The bottom of a bodysuit sometimes has a snap button to allow for easy removal and adjustment.

Puff sleeves can be short, full-length, half-length or off the shoulder. Longer puff sleeves can sometimes be adjusted by bunching them higher or lower on the arms. Pushing them up will exaggerate the puff, while pulling them down can flatten the puffiness. Shorter puff sleeves do not have the versatility of a long puff sleeve — their size can only be changed with professional altering.

Body shape

Bodysuits are flattering regardless of detailing. The tight style clings to the body and creates a seamless look when paired with the right pair of bottoms. Puff sleeves collaborate with the flattering form of bodysuits, their exaggerated sleeves giving the wearer an hourglass figure. When these styles are put together, they can accentuate anyone’s best physical features.

What to look for in a quality puff-sleeve bodysuit

Standard puff-sleeve bodysuits have a snap bottom for convenience. They will be made of supportive, stretchy fabrics and come in specific sizes for people of varying body shapes.

Snap bottom

Unless a thong bottom, a quality puff-sleeve bodysuit will almost always have button snaps at the bottom. This simple feature makes wearing a bodysuit easier, allowing for a quick unsnap when going to the bathroom or trying on other clothes. Bodysuits meant to be worn as a costume may not have a snap since pants are optional with the look.

Supportive fabric

Bodysuits should be made of a supple-enough fabric that there is no danger of ripping when stretching it over the body. Wearing a bra and underwear underneath is usually optional, and the bodysuit needs to be firm enough to hold all the assets in place. Most bodysuits are made of something flexible such as stretchable polyester blend, nylon or spandex. If the bodysuit is a cotton blend, it should have some percentage of nylon or spandex as well.

Size options

There are bodysuits sold as “one size fits all”, but not all designs fit all figures. Unless you have the mythical body type that fits in one-size clothing, find a bodysuit that is close to your size and fits well over your neck, torso and lower body.

How much you can expect to spend on a puff-sleeve bodysuit

Most puff-sleeve bodysuits cost between $18-$25. Higher-quality suits made of better fabrics can cost up to $80.

Puff-sleeve bodysuit FAQ

What body type do puff-sleeve bodysuits look good on?

A. Bodysuits and puff sleeves can be paired with deliberately chosen bottoms to look good on every body type. Puff sleeves accentuate the upper half of those with pear-shaped bodies and when used on a tight-fitting bodysuit, they can exaggerate the hourglass shape.

Do I need to wear a bra under a puff-sleeve bodysuit?

A. Most bodysuits do not come with built-in bra support. Depending on your body and what you find comfortable, you can opt for a braless look, nipple covers or a standard bra underneath. Bodysuits that are sheer, backless or have plunging necklines can be worn with a stylish bralette.

What’s the best puff-sleeve bodysuit to buy?

Top puff-sleeve bodysuit

SonnetCXVI Juliet Puff Sleeve Velvet Bodysuit

What you need to know: A red stretch velvet bodysuit with a deep V neckline and empire waist with long puff sleeves.

What you’ll love: This bodysuit comes in sizes small through large and can be custom-made. Each style is made to order and button snaps can be added to the bottom. The seller is knowledgeable about fashion and details the inspiration behind the plunging neckline, long puff sleeves and empire waist.

What you should consider: The garment cannot be ironed due to the material. Shipping can take one to four weeks.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top puff-sleeve bodysuit for the money

Floerns Women’s Mock Neck Puff Sleeve Bodysuit

What you need to know: A high-neck bodysuit with black, white and gray options and long puff sleeves.

What you’ll love: It is made of a cotton-spandex blend that is stretchy and comfortable. There is a snap bottom for easy dressing and undressing, and the suit comes in sizes extra small to large.

What you should consider: The white version of this bodysuit is slightly see-through. It has a bikini-style bottom that may create panty lines in tight skirts and shorts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Floerns Women’s Puff Sleeve Mesh Ruched Bodysuit

What you need to know: A long-sleeve black bodysuit with mesh puff sleeves.

What you’ll love: The bodysuit has small puff sleeves in an all-black style good for an everyday look. The fabric is 92% nylon and 8% spandex and can stretch from sizes extra small to extra large. There is an alternate option with sheer ruching, a gathering of fabric strips to create a rippling effect, across the sweetheart neckline.

What you should consider: The suit’s waistline is high, so it can only be paired with high-waisted bottoms. The mesh puff-sleeve arms are prone to snagging and should be worn with care.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

