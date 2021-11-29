13 best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

Many shoppers sign up for Amazon Prime memberships before Cyber Monday so they can take advantage of Prime-exclusive deals and enjoy free shipping on millions of products.

Cyber Monday is finally here, which means Amazon shoppers can now find countless deals on top gifts ranging from smart TVs to air fryers. Several of these products are even cheaper than they were on Black Friday, and it’s no surprise shoppers are scrambling to get the best ones while they’re still in stock.

There’s more to Cyber Monday than deep discounts, though, especially this year. The sales event falls early in the holiday season, allowing many Amazon shoppers to bypass supply chain interruptions expected in December. To boot, thousands of products on sale for Cyber Monday are available for free shipping and free, no-hassle returns through Jan. 31.

Amazon delivers new Cyber Monday deals every minute, and to point you in the right direction, we’re featuring the best deals of the day. We’re sharing a few more top deals at the end of the article, which will be updated frequently.

Top Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Blink Video Doorbell: 29% off at Amazon

If you’d like to boost your home’s security, invest in this video doorbell to stay on top of porch activity like deliveries and visitors, even when you’re not home. The doorbell integrates seamlessly with most smart home hubs, including Alexa. Available at Amazon.

Amazon eero 6 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router: 40% off at Amazon

Few things are more frustrating than slow internet connections. Instead, upgrade your home or office connectivity with this mesh Wi-Fi to say goodbye to dropped Zoom calls and glitches during your favorite Netflix shows. Available at Amazon.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Remote: 50% off at Amazon

The Fire TV stick unlocks quick and easy access to Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services, making it an essential investment for anyone who likes binging on shows and movies. It’s an affordable way to upgrade most TVs. Available at Amazon.

Amazon 65-Inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $230 off at Amazon

This Fire TV is a premium model that finds its way into many home entertainment spaces. With a brilliant UHD display and hands-free Alexa navigation, it’s a smart investment for enjoying sports, movies and nature documentaries. Available at Amazon.

Levi’s Men’s 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans: 52% off at Amazon

Every wardrobe needs a pair of Levi’s jeans, such as this classic pair with the brand’s signature features. The jeans coordinate easily with most tops and footwear, not to mention they can be dressed up or down with the right accessories. Available at Amazon.

Samsung Tab A7 Lite Tablet: $40 off at Amazon

Whether you’re streaming, video chatting or web browsing, this tablet is perfect for on-the-go entertainment. If you’d like to expand its capabilities, you can even pair it to Bluetooth speakers or keyboards. Available at Amazon.

Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $20 off at Amazon

Dive into music and movies with this Bose speaker that delivers an immersive audio experience with full-bodied sound. The speaker’s sleek design coordinates and integrates well with most entertainment setups. Available at Amazon.

Apple AirPods, 2nd Generation: 28% off at Amazon

It’s hard to beat the sound quality of these Apple AirPods. No matter what type of audio you listen to, the wireless earbuds produce crystal-clear, detailed sound. Available at Amazon. Available at Amazon.

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano: $30 off at Amazon

Enjoy restaurant-quality, flavor-rich dishes with this Anova Sous Vide. The popular kitchen device offers slow, precision cooking for various foods, ranging from steaks to egg bites to filleted fish. Available at Amazon.

Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer: 20% off at Amazon

An affordable option that doesn’t compromise on performance, this Dash air fryer is a popular introductory model. It’s ideal for frying and crisping comfort foods without the extra oil and grease, making it a favorite appliance for healthy cooking. Available at Amazon.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: 57% off at Amazon

LifeStraw is an essential survival tool for camping and hiking, though it’s often kept in the cars of many individuals for emergencies. The simple filtration system ensures you always have access to clean water. Available at Amazon.

iRobot Roomba i7 Robotic Vacuum: $150 off at Amazon

When you invest in a Roomba like this one, you can enjoy effortless daily cleaning. The robotic vacuum offers customizable cleaning cycles through the app, which means users can even tidy up floors when they’re not home. Available at Amazon.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell: 40% off at Amazon

When it comes to building home gyms, kettlebells are essential investments. You can manipulate the dynamic equipment in many ways, ranging from kettlebell swings to weighted squats. Available at Amazon.



