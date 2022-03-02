Which wireless mechanical keyboard is best?

Mechanical keyboards are great for people looking for some variety in a world that seems to be increasingly overrun by membrane keyboards. Unlike membrane keyboards, mechanical keyboards provide users with a more tactile experience and are more durably constructed than their membraned cousins.

Mechanical keyboard use is on the rise thanks to its popularity amongst the gaming community, being a far more aesthetic choice for any PC desk or gaming setup. With a few considerations, a mechanical keyboard like top choice RK ROYAL KLUDGE RK61 Wireless/Bluetooth/Wired Mechanical Keyboard can quickly take your PC setup to the next level.

What to know before you buy a wireless mechanical keyboard

Switches

The mechanical switches underneath each key are one of the most critical aspects of the keyboard’s design. There are a variety of switches that are unique to different types of keyboards, and deciding on which is best for you comes down to a matter of preference. Clicky switches provide a crisp and clean feeling when used. Tactile switches produce less noise and are great for those who type frequently and don’t want excess distraction. Linear switches are responsive and offer less resistance when pushed. Depending on how you prefer your keyboard to feel, understanding the difference between switches will help you decide which is best.

Durability

Mechanical keyboards are more long-lasting than traditional keyboards because they are designed with durability in mind. Many mechanical keyboards are constructed from aluminum or other strong materials to give the keyboard more heft and weight. This provides a more balanced gaming or working experience, especially if used in an office setting.

Layout

Mechanical keyboards come in a few different layouts. Traditional, full-sized keyboards have the U.S. standard of 104 keys, including a full number pad, or tenkey. Tenkeyless keyboards, or 80% keyboards, are the full-keyboard without the number pad, with 87 keys. Finally, there are 60% and 75% keyboards, which shrink down the arrow keys or move them completely. These also do not come with a number pad.

What to look for in a quality wireless mechanical keyboard

Dongle vs. Bluetooth

There are two main types of wireless mechanical keyboards on the market right now: dongle and Bluetooth. It is important to note that many mechanical keyboards come with options that include both, but some rely on only one specific connection method. Some wireless mechanical keyboards come with a USB dongle that can be plugged into a USB port on a computer. Other keyboards can connect with computers via the computer’s Bluetooth function. Neither connection option is faster than the other, and both are equally responsive.

Backlighting

Many keyboards will come with backlit keys, providing an extra layer of aesthetic flair to their desk setup. Additionally, some mechanical keyboards will come with customizable backlighting options, allowing users to choose their favorite colors to match the rest of the PC setup or room aesthetic.

Programmability

Regarding specific programmability, wireless mechanical keyboards allow users to rearrange keys and program custom layouts to fit their tastes. These keyboards will be specific to their users and typically come in DIY kits, allowing users to simply create their custom layouts before programming them to their computer.

How much you can expect to spend on a wireless mechanical keyboard

Mechanical keyboards are already somewhat expensive. This is due to their construction, durability and performance. With this in mind, the prices for wireless mechanical keyboards may be higher. The most inexpensive wireless mechanical keyboards cost $50-$100 and come with all the essential features for which mechanical keyboards are known. More expensive models generally cost upward of $100, and can cost as much as $300, depending on any additional features and ergonomic design.

Wireless mechanical keyboard FAQ

Can you build a mechanical keyboard?

A. There are mechanical keyboard DIY kits available for those who wish to customize the entire design and feel of their keyboard. This kind of adjustability is excellent for those looking to find their perfect switch level and switch combinations.

Are wireless mechanical keyboards compatible with both PC and Mac computers?

A. Most wireless mechanical keyboards should be compatible with any type of PC setup as long as the computer has a USB port. However, users should still read product descriptions carefully, as some keyboards are specially designed for specific computers.

What’s the best wireless mechanical keyboard to buy?

Top wireless mechanical keyboard

Corsair K63 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: The Corsair K63 mechanical keyboard is perfect for users who want an ultra-fast gaming experience paired with beautiful blue LED backlighting.

What you’ll love: This keyboard is available in four distinct colors and can be sold separately or in bundles with a lapboard and mouse.

What you should consider: Some users have reported the keycaps popping off unexpectedly during use.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top wireless mechanical keyboard for the money

Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: The Logitech G613 mechanical keyboard offers LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, making it perfect for gaming, work or internet browsing.

What you’ll love: It features six programmable G keys to make macro sequences and app commands convenient. It can also be connected via Bluetooth or a USB dongle.

What you should consider: This keyboard does not feature any LED backlighting.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Keychron K2 Bluetooth Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

What you need to know: The Keychron wireless mechanical keyboard offers a classic style with a unique Mac layout, making it great for Apple users.

What you’ll love: The 75% keyboard layout makes it function and it can connect with up to three devices at once via Bluetooth.

What you should consider: Some users reported that the keyboard could be designed more ergonomically so the keys were not so high.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

