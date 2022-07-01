In addition to barbell and dumbbell lifts, benches can also be used for body weight exercises like dips, step-ups and decline push-ups.

Which weight bench is best?

Weight benches are a fixture in every commercial gym and for good reason. They are versatile pieces of equipment that can be used for a near-limitless number of exercises. This makes them an integral part of any home gym too.

Weight benches come in a few different styles, including fixed and adjustable models. There are also full-featured weight benches like the Marcy Olympic Weight Bench MD-857 that include upright posts with barbell catches for performing bench presses and squats. Whatever type of weight bench you prefer, there are many things to consider when choosing one, including the weight limit, upholstery material and any additional features that increase their versatility or convenience.

What to know before you buy a weight bench

Weight limit

Every weight bench has a weight limit that must be adhered to. On some cheap, low-quality models, this may be as little as 250 pounds. Better-quality benches have a weight limit between 400 and 1,000 pounds. It should be noted that a barbell catch on a bench has its own weight limit that also needs to be adhered to for safe use.

Width

Most weight benches have pads that measure between 9 and 12 inches wide. Generally speaking, the wider the better, as these will provide better support during exercises. However, you should consider the dimensions of your body. Petite women may be better served by a 10-inch weight bench so it doesn’t interfere with their range of motion, while men will find an 11-inch bench to be a better choice.

Upholstery material

The majority of weight benches have vinyl upholstery because it is durable and easy to sanitize. However, it can get slippery if you are sweating a lot. To combat this, some manufacturers use other types of material that have more traction. These may eliminate the slipping but sometimes sacrifice durability or ease of cleaning.

Features to look for in a quality weight bench

Angle adjustable

Weight benches come in fixed and adjustable models. While fixed models can sometimes feel more stable, most people will be best served by choosing an adjustable model. These offer the most versatility in the number and types of exercises you can perform.

Leg developer

If you want a bench that allows you to get a full body exercise, look for one with a leg developer. These can be used to perform leg curls and leg extensions to target your hamstrings and quads.

Bench press rack

A bench press rack is helpful for targeting the muscles in your chest. On some models, these may be height adjustable so users of all sizes can find a comfortable position. Depending on the model you choose, it may or may not come with a barbell.

Squat rack

Some weight benches are also equipped with a squat rack for leg workouts. These are only found on models that also have a bench press rack. Sometimes, the bar catches used for bench pressing are the same ones used for squats. You simply remove them and reattach them to the opposite side of the upright supports.

Curl pad

While you can easily perform a number of bicep exercises on any standard bench, those that come with a curl pad allow you to support your arms so there is less chance of accidentally cheating.

Wheels

Many weight benches are equipped with wheels on one side that make them easier to move around as needed. These will only be usable when the bench is lifted up to a certain angle, so they do not interfere with the bench’s stability during workouts.

How much you can expect to spend on a weight bench

Basic, fixed flat benches can be found for as little as $50. Adjustable models start around $80 and Olympic benches start at $100. At the upper end of the spectrum, all three types can cost several hundred.

Weight bench FAQ

Do I have to assemble my weight bench?

A. Nearly all weight benches require assembly after they arrive. It is generally not a complicated process and can take anywhere from 10 minutes to 1 hour depending on the number of features your bench has.

What kind of exercises can I do on a weight bench?

A. Though they may not immediately look like it, weight benches are one of the most versatile pieces of equipment in the gym and can be used to work on nearly every major muscle group. You can perform a nearly limitless number of exercises on even the most basic benches, including bench rows, curls, skullcrushers, bench presses, pullovers, shoulder presses, single-leg squats, step-ups, in and outs and more. Choosing an angle-adjustable bench or one with a barbell catch greatly increases your exercise options.

What is the best weight bench to buy?

Top weight bench

Marcy Olympic Weight Bench MD-857

What you need to know: Thanks to the barbell catches, curl pad and leg developer, this bench can be used to target every major muscle group.

What you’ll love: Its backrest adjusts to five angles, one of which is fully vertical for shoulder presses. Plus, it features a handy weight storage post to help you keep your workout area organized.

What you should consider: It takes up a lot of floor space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top weight bench for the money

CAP Barbell Deluxe Utility Weight Bench

What you need to know: A reasonably priced yet sturdy bench, this is a good choice for those on a budget who still want an adjustable model.

What you’ll love: Both its backrest and seat are adjustable through multiple positions. It features a nicely padded transport handle and wheels for easy relocation too.

What you should consider: The 30-day warranty is notably shorter than those from many other manufacturers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rep Fitness Adjustable Bench AB-3100 V3

What you need to know: For heavy lifters, there are few better options than the AB-3100 V3, which has an impressive 1,000-pound weight capacity.

What you’ll love: It features grippy upholstery on the pad so you won’t be slipping around no matter how sweaty you are. At 11.5 inches wide, it provides a lot of support for broad people.

What you should consider: Some buyers have received models with stitching issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

