Which Sony speaker is best?

Sony has been around for a long time and is widely recognized as a top electronics brand. Sony offers many high-quality speakers if you’re looking to bolster your music-listening or TV-watching experience.

The best speakers are durable and deliver excellent sound, but you should consider a few things depending on what you want out of your speaker. For example, the Sony SS-CS5 Speaker System is ideal for home use, as it comes with two bookshelf speakers, each with a compact build and excellent overall audio quality.

What to know before you buy a Sony speaker

Speaker types

Sony speakers vary in size, power and portability, so it’s up to you to decide what suits you. To complete a home theater setup, you’ll need to look for larger speakers and woofers, but bookshelf or standing speakers are suitable if you’re more interested in music listening at home. A Bluetooth speaker is ideal for something more compact that you can throw in a bag and take with you on trips.

Speaker placement and orientation

Placing speakers close to a wall can create an unbalanced sound, so it’s best to keep them at least a few feet away from one. Also, it helps to position stereo standing or bookshelf speakers to face where you’ll be watching TV or listening to music the most.

Some single-unit or Bluetooth speakers don’t have a 360-degree build, meaning the audio quality and volume you experience depends on where you’re positioned and how far away you are.

Bass

Some music and movie genres can be more enjoyable with a speaker delivering deep bass. For example, action movies featuring several explosions can feel more immersive, and music such as hip-hop and reggae sound much more festive.

If you’re looking for powerful bass, you’ll want to look for a speaker with a large woofer driver, or you can bolster standing or bookshelf speakers with a separate subwoofer. In any case, the larger the driver, the more bass it can deliver.

What to look for in a quality Sony speaker

Connectivity

Home speakers usually have wire connectivity options, including optical and auxiliary inputs. Wired connections are the most stable and reproduce the best sound quality. However, most portable speakers and some home speakers offer wireless connectivity options, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC.

IP rating

An IP rating refers to a device’s ability to withstand water and dust before damaging. You can refer to a chart for a full breakdown, but essentially the first digit represents dust protection, and the second indicates water resistance. For example, a Sony speaker with an IP67 rating is entirely shielded from dust and can be immersed in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

Design

Some Sony speakers are marketed as party speakers, so some have a robust build to protect them from accidental drops and built-in LED lights that can be controlled through a smartphone app.

How much you can expect to spend on a Sony speaker

The larger the speaker, the more expensive, so if you’re looking for something compact or portable, such as Bluetooth or bookshelf speakers, you can expect to pay $100-$250. However, larger home speakers can cost up to $400.

Sony speaker FAQ

Are Sony speakers compatible with voice assistants, such as Alexa or Google Assistant?

A. None of the Sony speakers support hands-free access to voice assistants. However, some speakers have a button that can access voice assistants on connected phones.

Why does the sound on my Bluetooth speaker sound muffled?

A. Many portable Sony speakers are designed with maximum durability, requiring them to be encased in protective material to protect them from dust and moisture. However, naturally, this can affect sound quality to some degree, but it can be enhanced by lowering the bass or boosting the treble.

What’s the best Sony speaker to buy?

Top Sony speaker

Sony SS-CS5 Speaker System

What you need to know: These three-driver bookshelf speakers have a compact design and deliver excellent sound quality and impressive bass.

What you’ll love: They offer high-resolution audio and are suitable for listening to music and watching TV. The soundstage is broad, thanks to a 1-inch tweeter that reproduces crisp highs and a woofer that delivers deep bass. Also, they can be paired with other Sony CS speakers and subwoofers.

What you should consider: They have a boxy appearance and aren’t suitable for listening within a 5-foot radius.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Sony speaker for the money

Sony SRS-XB13 Compact Speaker

What you need to know: This Bluetooth speaker has a sleek look and is perfect for traveling and outdoor use.

What you’ll love: It has an Extra Bass feature for punchy bass reproduction, and a sound diffusion processor projects sound far. It has a compact cylinder design, a multi-way strap and an IP67 rating. Plus, you can connect an additional speaker for stereo sound and more volume.

What you should consider: The Bluetooth connection can be occasionally unstable, and sometimes it doesn’t automatically pair with previously synced devices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sony SRS-XB33 Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: This speaker is durable but compact and portable enough to take to the beach, picnics or backyard gatherings.

What you’ll love: It delivers rich bass in Extra Bass mode, and Live Stamina mode emphasizes highs and mids, which is an excellent feature for those who don’t want too much bass. It has an IP67 rating, a built-in microphone for phone calls and two multicolored line lights.

What you should consider: Some users found the sound reproduction mediocre for nonbass-heavy music. Additionally, the battery life is lackluster, lasting less than 24 hours with Extra Bass mode enabled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

