Which men’s boot socks are best?

Whether you live in a colder state or just need some extra insulation when winter comes, a pair of boot socks are always nice to have in your drawer. Whether you need them to hike, work, or keep you warm when you leave the house, a good pair of boot socks is a fantastic investment. Look at the Darn Tough Merino Wool Boot Sock Full Cushion if you want a boot sock with the most functionality.

What to know before you buy men’s boot socks

Thickness and weight

Boot socks are often thicker and heavier due to their extra insulation properties. While this can benefit many situations, make sure it will fit into your boots. If you don’t have a pair of boots yet, consider buying the socks first and trying your shoes on with them, so you’ll know the size you need to order. You can also opt for thinner boot socks if you don’t need as much insulation.

Activity

Work boot socks won’t do what hiking boot socks do and vice versa. That being said, if you aren’t pushing them to the limit, they can be switched for each other successfully. If you want an all-around good sock, a hiking or hunting merino wool sock is your best bet, depending on the temperature.

Height

Over-the-calf or crew socks are your two main options here. There is also a micro crew (Darn Tough is famous for this style) and knee socks. Crew and over-the-calf tend to be the most popular, but hikers may be fine with micro crew. Whichever you pick, make sure your socks go above the top of your shoes to protect your legs and ankles.

What to look for in quality men’s boot socks

Material

Your two best options are wool or synthetic. Cotton is a popular third option, but it likely won’t be what you need. Which you choose depends on your preferences and needs. Merino wins in breathability and odor control, while a synthetic sock is better in athletic situations and tends to dry faster. It’s pretty popular to find socks that are a blend of wool and synthetic materials, which can offer the best of both worlds.

Durability

A good pair of boot socks doesn’t come cheap. Make sure you buy from reputable names like Smartwool, Darn Tough or Filson, for example. You want high-quality materials backed by a solid guarantee. If warranty is your main concern, Darn Tough offers the best warranty with a lifetime guarantee, no matter where you purchase your socks.

Insulation

Not everyone will need insulated socks. If you aren’t in colder temperatures often or your boots have insulating properties, you may want uninsulated (or minimally insulated) socks. If you want a pair of insulated socks, choose merino wool from a quality brand like Smartwool or Darn Tough.

How much you can expect to spend on men’s boot socks

Most high-quality boot socks are in the $20-$30 range. Budget-friendly options tend to run from $10-$15.

Men’s boot socks FAQ

Can I wear cotton boot socks?

A. Yes, if you aren’t working or doing anything athletic. Cotton is fine for casual wear, but won’t hold up well during intense activity. If you’re in cold or wet weather, avoid cotton if possible. If this is your first pair of boot socks, or you want something for the long term, you’re better off choosing merino or synthetic.

Which style of boot sock is best?

A. As a catch-all option, a crew sock is usually the best choice. If you have higher-profile boots or are in temperatures below freezing regularly, you’ll probably want an over-the-calf sock instead for extra warmth and coverage. Hikers can get away with micro-crew options, as well as those who wear ankle boots like Chelsea-style ones.

What are the best men’s boot socks to buy?

Top men’s boot socks

Darn Tough Merino Wool Boot Sock Full Cushion

What you need to know: Darn Tough wins in construction and warranty and is never a wrong choice.

What you’ll love: With an unconditional lifetime guarantee, you could conceivably have a few pairs of Darn Tough socks last you a lifetime. These socks have a full cushion for comfort whether you’re on your feet at work all day or hiking a long trail.

What you should consider: Darn Tough does not come cheap. These socks are thicker, and you may have to consider how they’ll fit into the boots you already have.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s boot socks for money

Under Armour Adult Tactical HeatGear Boot Socks

What you need to know: The budget-friendly cotton socks cover all the basics of a good boot sock.

What you’ll love: If you just want something for casual wear, these are the best of the cheaper options. Under Armour has solid construction, and with multiple sizes, you can find your fit. As thin cotton socks go, these insulate quite well.

What you should consider: These really should only be used casually. They work fine for everyday wear, but this isn’t something to run in or use on the hiking trail.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Smartwool Men’s Hunt Over-the-Calf Extra Heavy Merino Wool Socks

What you need to know: You don’t have to be a hunter to appreciate these thick, durable merino wool socks.

What you’ll love: These socks are made for whatever conditions you need them in. If you want a full-coverage sock to take into below-freezing temperatures, these are some of the best out there. The Smartwool name is synonymous with long-term quality, so you can feel confident in your investment.

What you should consider: These are likely more than you need if you aren’t routinely out in temperatures below 30 degrees.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Joe Coleman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.