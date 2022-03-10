Which iPad 8th generation case is best?

iPads are expensive pieces of tech. This makes time slow down while you watch a caseless iPad slip from your hands and fall to the floor. As it falls closer to the ground, you find yourself thinking of all the cases you’d seen that would’ve prevented the shattered glass and broken frame that’s sure to occur on contact.

The iPad hits. You pick it up. It’s undamaged!

For now.

Don’t let this happen again. Check out the Logitech Combo Touch for iPad. It has a keyboard and everything.

What to know before you buy an iPad 8th generation case

iPad 8th generation case types

There are three main types of iPad cases. In order of degree of protection: sleeve, shell and folio.

Sleeve cases are only loosely able to be called cases. It’s effectively a bag for you to store your iPad in on the go or while not in use. The simplest sleeves are just that, a bag. Feature-rich designs have loads of extra storage options for accessories. Sleeves are best for those who don’t like the extra bulk of a full case or who don’t use their iPad often.

Shell cases are made from thick, strong materials with the highest degrees of drop protection. They have an extended lip around the front for minor screen protection, but the screen is always exposed to the elements. Shells are best for those with kids, who are constantly on the go or are prone to drops in general.

Folio cases have minor drop protection. A folio's biggest feature is its folding design. It covers the screen completely when not in use and folds back out of the way or into a kickstand, as needed. They have the widest range of designs, features and materials to choose from. They're priced anywhere between cheap and a few hundred dollars.

Thickness

Thickness is a debatable topic. Some consumers prefer thicker cases as they find them easier to hold while others prefer thinner cases for much the same reason. One irrefutable fact is that thicker cases provide more drop protection.

Weight

Most iPad cases add little weight to your device but others can add as much as a pound or more. This can more than double the iPad 8th generation’s weight of 1.08 pounds. Thicker, more protective cases and those with keyboards are typically the heaviest. Thin shells may add as little as half a pound.

What to look for in a quality iPad 8th generation case

Material

iPad 8th generation cases are made from a huge list of materials, but the three most common are plastic, polyurethane and leather.

Plastic cases cover a massive berth of the iPad case market. They’re available everywhere between cheap and poorly made and pricey and impossible to break.

Polyurethane cases are somewhat between plastic and leather. It's a sturdy and protective material that lacks the plastic feeling even the best quality plastics have. Polyurethane also comes in the highest range of color options.

Leather cases are top dollar. It's a protective, attractive and durable material.

Extras

Some cases do more than just protect your iPad. Folio cases and their ability to act as a kickstand are perfect examples of this. Other great extras are cases with loops to hold your Apple Pencil, cases with hand straps and cases with keyboards.

How much you can expect to spend on an iPad 8th generation case

Many iPad 8th generation cases can be found for as little as $25, but some can cost as much as the iPad itself at $350-plus. Midrange cases with stiff protection and a few extra features usually cost $50-$100.

iPad 8th generation case FAQ

Do I really need a case?

A. Honestly, you may not. If you don’t use your iPad often or it never leaves your home/never enters the hands of children you might be OK without one. That said, gravity isn’t going anywhere. It’s probably better to buy a cheap case just in case.

Will the camera be obscured by the case?

A. If the iPad case fits correctly, it shouldn’t. Some low-quality manufacturers try to make cases that fit as many generations of iPad as possible though, meaning some dimensions may be slightly off for your 8th generation model. This can cover a portion of your camera lens and make accessing buttons difficult.

What’s the best iPad 8th generation case to buy?

Top iPad 8th generation case

Logitech Combo Touch for iPad

What you need to know: This iPad 8th generation case is perfect for busy professionals or college students.

What you’ll love: The keyboard can be left behind if not needed for your excursion; its keys are backlit and the trackpad is precise. The case folds to protect the screen or provide a kickstand. There’s a loop to store your Apple Pencil. It provides stiff protection from drops.

What you should consider: This is one of the pricier iPad cases available. The keyboard can detach from the iPad a little too easily. The camera is slightly covered.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPad 8th generation case for the money

Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series Case for iPad

What you need to know: This iPad 8th generation case is an excellent budget pick.

What you’ll love: Otterbox is one of the leading brands in phone and tablet cases. It’s translucent to allow your chosen iPad color to shine through. Its spine is removable to allow for connection to compatible accessories. It has a loop for holding an Apple Pencil.

What you should consider: The case is a little bulkier than similar cases. It does not protect the screen from scratches, only drops. The buttons are slightly misaligned, making them hard to press.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Urban Armor Gear Metropolis Series — Case With Handstrap

What you need to know: If you’re constantly on the go, or have clumsy kids, this case is for you.

What you’ll love: This case was tested to military-grade standards. A hand strap on the back is situated for comfort and ease. The material has an anti-slip coating that works even in slick conditions. It has a loop for holding an Apple Pencil.

What you should consider: This case is overkill for casual, at-home use. It does not protect the screen from scratches, only drops. Some consumers reported incompatibility with thick screen protectors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

