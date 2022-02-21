Best grass rug

Which grass rug is best?

For people looking to bring a little bit of the outdoors inside, nothing has quite the same effect as a grass rug. Popular for patios, decks and lanais, rugs that mimic the look of a well-manicured lawn are also becoming increasingly common for the indoors. From soft interior rugs to all-weather models, options are available to suit any taste or purpose.

The Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection Grass Green Rug is an excellent option for those who want the look of grass with the class of a traditional rug.

What to know before you buy a grass rug

Your room size

One of the most important considerations to make while shopping for a grass rug is where you want to put it and how big that area is. Some people prefer small area rugs while others may be on the lookout for larger, wall-to-wall options. No matter what kind of look you are going for, carefully measure the area in which the rug will be featured. Many outdoor rug options can also be cut to fit oddly-shaped areas.

Indoor vs. outdoor grass rugs

From patios and porches to poolsides, all-weather outdoor area rugs are commonly used in places that are exposed to the elements. Rugs made for outdoor use will be made of plastic. They tend to have a rigid, hard texture as opposed to indoor rugs that prioritize comfort and softness. Outdoor models can be easily cleaned with a hose and won’t be damaged from consistent sunlight or rain. Models made to be used outdoors can also be used inside if you wish, but thick, soft rugs designed for interior use are not suitable for exposure to the elements.

Grass rug style

While the majority of outdoor rugs have similar looks and textures, there is a wide range of styles for interior models. From different shades of green to the thickness and softness of the materials used, there are grass rugs available to suit any taste. You can achieve a retro look with a shag variety, or opt for a more modern appearance with a rug that features a shorter, thinner pile.

What to look for in a quality grass rug

Durability

Especially when it comes to those meant to be used outdoors, you will want to select a grass rug that is made from a durable material. Areas of high traffic, whether indoors or outside, can quickly wear low-quality carpets and rugs down, resulting in a matted or flattened appearance. A high-quality rug will maintain its color, texture and pile even after years of use.

Quality manufacturer

Select a grass rug from a manufacturer with a reputation for quality products. With so many budget options available when it comes to decorating, it can be tempting to save money by taking a chance with an unfamiliar supplier. However, cheaply made rugs rarely stand the test of time and often don’t arrive looking as advertised.

Nontoxic

From shower curtains to rugs and carpets, many cheaply made interior decor options pose hazards to pets and people alike due to the toxicity of some of the chemicals used to manufacture them. Some rugs may emit fumes or strong plastic odors that can be irritating for those exposed to them. This is especially important for indoor options, as poor ventilation can cause these fumes to build up and become a potential health hazard. Select a rug that is made from nontoxic material that will not release any odors or gas into your home.

Construction

Choose a rug model that is thick and built to last. Thin rugs can wear out quickly, especially those that may be walked on regularly by people wearing shoes or used to protect a floor from pet messes or claws. Indoor rugs should ideally feature some padding for increased comfort, whereas outdoor varieties should be inspected to ensure that their underside is resilient and won’t allow the rug to shed its fibers after light usage.

Shape

Grass rugs can be purchased in a wide range of shapes. From long, thin runners to squares and circles, consider your personal taste and application to choose a rug shape that will satisfy your needs.

How much you can expect to spend on a grass rug

Depending on the size, type and quality of the model you are looking for, grass rugs can cost as little as $20 up to $200 or more.

Grass rug FAQ

Can I use a grass rug for pet potty training?

A. Yes. However, you will want to focus your search on grass rug models that are specifically designed for easy cleaning. Many pet training grass mats are available that are small enough to use indoors and realistic enough to properly teach your pet where and when they can relieve themselves.

Are there grass rugs that look realistic?

A. Yes. Some grass rugs are designed to closely mimic the look of the outdoors, imperfections and all. Many people enjoy these types of rugs in areas of the home that feature large, bright windows, allowing them to blur the lines between the outside world and the comforts of the indoors.

What is artificial turf?

A. Artificial turf refers specifically to grass rugs that are designed to be used outdoors. They are often available in large sizes and feature extensive drainage that makes them well suited for covering entire patios or decks. In some cases, especially in dry climates, people may cover an entire outdoor area with artificial turf.

What are the best grass rugs to buy?

Top grass rug

Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection Grass Green Rug

What you need to know: This plush, thick indoor rug comes in a wide range of colors and sizes.

What you’ll love: For those who want the look and color of grass but the softness of a modern rug, this model delivers. Available in multiple sizes, as well as a wealth of colors if you’re looking for something that is not necessarily grasslike, this rug compliments any interior space. Many shapes are available.

What you should consider: Some users feel that this rug’s color is too bright to accurately mimic the look and feel of real grass.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top grass rug for money

Fasmov Green Artificial Grass Rug Grass Carpet Rug

What you need to know: Specifically designed to look like real grass, this rug can be used outdoors safely.

What you’ll love: This rug’s short pile and water resistant latex backing make it ideal for outdoor use even under wet conditions. It is easy to clean, can be cut to size and is great for pet training.

What you should consider: Some buyers report that this rug’s latex backing sheds and can be challenging to continually clean up when placed indoors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Goasis Lawn Artificial Grass Turf Lawn

What you need to know: This realistic-looking grass rug can be used indoors or outside.

What you’ll love: With great drainage and the ability to affix it to the ground with stakes, this grass rug can offer a rugged, mud-free alternative to a real lawn. It can be cut to fit and its short pile makes it easy to sweep and clean.

What you should consider: Some users find that the design of this rug doesn’t mimic actual grass enough to be convincing. It’s also made of thin material.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.