Which Fila tennis skirt is best?

Tennis skirts have been a staple garment in the sport for many years. They’re comfortable, lightweight and allow for plenty of lower body movement. Fila has been a part of the tennis world since the 1970s. They’re synonymous with the iconic white tennis skirt that many professional tennis players wear today. While the materials have changed dramatically since they were first introduced, the practical design of tennis skirts has remained the same.

The best skirt is the Fila Women’s Classic which uses Coolmax polyester material to keep you cool and dry and comes in a wide range of colors.

What to know before you buy a Fila tennis skirt

History of tennis skirts

The history of tennis skirts can be traced back to the late 1800s. At the time, the everyday style for women was to wear long skirts. So when they walked on the tennis court for a match, their clothing remained the same. The first tennis skirts were very long and often made with heavy materials such as flannel. As social norms began to modernize and women began pushing back against the fashion status quo, tennis skirts started to become lighter and shorter. Today, players still wear tennis skirts in different styles with more technologically advanced materials.

Skirt vs. skort

You’ll often see skorts in the same category as skirts when it comes to women’s tennis apparel. Skorts is the name given to skirts that have shorts underneath them. They’re sewn directly into the outer material of the skirt. This provides an extra layer of support for the wearer. Skirts on the other hand do not contain undershorts. However, many companies, including Fila, use the term interchangeably. They will name the piece a skirt, but include in the description that it comes with attached undershorts.

Tennis skirt materials

Tennis skirts, like most athletic clothing, are mostly made using polyester. This is the most common type of material thanks to its breathability and affordability. Polyester is great for wicking moisture away from the skin which helps to keep players cool during intense physical activity. Fila tennis skirts usually use a combination of polyester, spandex, elastic, nylon and Lycra. Some skirts even add mesh sections to the base of the skirt to increase the airflow.

What to look for in a quality Fila tennis skirt

Coolmax material

Many athletic clothing manufacturers use branded materials that are designed with specific traits. Coolmax is one such fabric that is made to eliminate moisture buildup. It uses a special blend of polyester fibers to absorb the sweat from your skin. Once the fabric becomes wet, it quickly dries leaving less condensation on your skin. Coolmax also has a wider surface area than other polyester materials. This special weave creates a pathway for moisture to quickly leave your skin.

Tennis whites

Tennis whites is a term that references the white apparel traditionally worn by tennis players. In 1877, Wimbledon hosted their very first tournament outside of London. They required all players to wear tennis whites. This kicked off a tradition of white sporting apparel on the court for years to come. If you want the most authentic tennis experience, stick with a traditional white skirt. White is great at reflecting the sun on a hot tennis court. It also helps to hide the sweat that builds up on your legs and lower back.

Mesh sections

If white Coolmax material isn’t enough to keep you from overheating, look for a skirt that includes mesh. This is especially beneficial for skorts that already have added material underneath. Mesh can help keep you cool by allowing more air to flow through the outside flaps. This way you can stay cool while still wearing a comfortable pair of undershorts. The mesh is often designed to fit seamlessly into the skirt flaps. Fila uses illusion mesh, which is a thin webbing of polyester.

How much you can expect to spend on a Fila tennis skirt

Fila tennis skirts cost about $30-$70.

Fila tennis skirt FAQ

What is the most common length for Fila tennis skirts?

A. The length of a tennis skirt depends on the size you’re buying. For the Fila Women’s Classic, the extra small size skirt is 14 inches long.

Do tennis skirts have pockets?

A. Most tennis skirts do not have pockets. However, you can find some versions that include secure pockets on the undershorts.

What’s the best Fila tennis skirt to buy?

Top Fila tennis skirt

Fila Women’s Classic

What you need to know: It doesn’t get more iconic than the Fila Women’s Classic skirt with a flat silhouette.

What you’ll love: This skirt has everything you need including a pair of Coolmax undershorts and 100% polyester outer flaps to keep you cool. It comes in 14 colors such as forest green, navy, maroon, black and white. The sizes range from XS to XXL.

What you should consider: Some reviewers mentioned the material is too thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Fila tennis skirt for the money

Fila Core Flare Skort

What you need to know: This skirt is designed with a retro look and the flare flatters the body. It’s a little longer at 15 inches, which customers love.

What you’ll love: There are attached undershorts and the material is moisture-wicking. It comes in four colors: white, black, navy and crimson.

What you should consider: The white color shows the shorts underneath, according to some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fila Slice Skirt

What you need to know: This well-designed skirt is made with a variety of cooling materials and includes a fun design.

What you’ll love: It uses a combination of Lycra, nylon and spandex to create a soft and cool material. The front of the skirt has a slice design with the bottom including a section of illusion mesh. It has a mid-rise and a 3-inch inseam that makes for a slightly fitted look.

What you should consider: The illusion mesh is slightly see-through.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

