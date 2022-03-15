Which door lever lock is best?

You’re walking through your home with a basket of laundry and you come to a closed door. Luckily, it’s a door lever, not a doorknob, so you can open it with your elbow to proceed. Unfortunately, your toddler can open that door just as easily.

To keep your child safe, you need a quality door lever lock. The best model is the Safety 1st OutSmart Lever Handle Lock. The decoy button keeps your child’s attention away from the functional locking mechanism. This clever feature can prevent even the most curious child from figuring out how to operate the device.

What to know before you buy a door lever lock

How a door lever lock works

If you have a young child, you must keep them from exploring rooms that present threats to their safety. A doorknob cover clips over a doorknob and spins freely so a child can’t open a door. However, if you have a lever door, that option won’t work.

A door lever lock is a device that attaches to your door (or wall) and has a moveable ledge that keeps the door lever from being pushed down. When the ledge is under the door lever, it’s impossible to open the door. An adult must press one or two buttons to unlock and lower the ledge so the door handle can be pushed down.

A door lever lock is for more than kids

If you have young kids who are learning to walk and they’re exploring new areas on their own, a door lever lock is essential. However, a door lever lock also keeps pets out of rooms they shouldn’t be in, and it can be beneficial if someone in your home has dementia and is prone to wandering off unexpectedly.

Door lever locks have a downside

When a door lever lock is in place, you can’t open the door. If a door lever lock is on the opposite side of the door and the door accidentally closes, you won’t be able to get out of the room by using that door. Be sure to lock any door lever lock in the open position when it isn’t in use.

What to look for in a quality door lever lock

Unlocking method

All door lever locks work in the same basic way: a sturdy ledge keeps you from pressing the door lever down. When it comes to unlocking that ledge, some models require pressing one button, while others require pressing two. Additionally, some models have the release button on the sides, while others may have the release button on the top and/or bottom. The harder the door lever lock is to unlock, the more effective it will be.

Decoy button

Kids are clever — their young lives are devoted to exploring and testing their environment. A door lever lock that has a decoy button can distract your child so they won’t find the real unlocking mechanism.

Compatibility

Not all door levers are the same — some may be closer to the door, others may be larger, etc. Make sure the model you’re considering will work with your door lever.

Quantity

If you only have one door with a lever, then you only need one door lever lock. If you have several doors you wish to childproof, look for a pack of two, three, four or more door lever locks.

How much you can expect to spend on a door lever lock

While you can find higher-priced models, on average, door lever locks cost $10-$20. Some models come one in a pack, while others may offer up to six. As long as the build quality doesn’t suffer, purchasing packs with multiple locks gives you the best value.

Door lever lock FAQ

Are door lever locks hard to install?

A. No. Door lever locks have an adhesive surface. To install, simply remove the protective covering and place the lock in position. Hold it firmly in place for a few seconds, then leave it alone so the adhesive can set. This is the hardest part of the installation, as it involves patience — it can take up to 24 hours for some adhesives to set.

Are door lever locks hard to remove?

A. If you follow the directions, a door lever lock should be easy to remove. Also, it shouldn’t damage your wall or door if you remove it as directed. Often, removal requires heating the adhesive with a hairdryer so the lock will pull freely from the surface without incident. For tougher situations, a thin durable string, such as a fishing line or possibly dental floss, can be gently worked behind the lock to free it.

What’s the best door lever lock to buy?

Top door lever lock

Safety 1st OutSmart Lever Handle Lock

What you need to know: This clever door lever lock from a trusted company has a decoy button to help keep your kids from figuring out how the device functions.

What you’ll love: There’s a large, appealing button on this door lever lock that does nothing. It attracts attention so young children won’t discover the true lock releases on the sides. Installation and operation are easy.

What you should consider: Since you only get one door lever lock, the price is significantly higher than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top door lever lock for the money

Wappa Baby Childproof Door Lever Lock

What you need to know: This affordable door lever lock comes three in a pack and features one-handed operation for convenience.

What you’ll love: You can lock this device in the open or closed position to avoid accidental lock-ins. It’s made with durable ABS plastic and has a well-built hinge mechanism that operates smoothly. The money-back-guarantee gives you peace of mind.

What you should consider: Rarely has a customer had problems with the adhesive not holding as expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Jool Baby Door Lever Lock

What you need to know: The unlocking mechanism on this model is above the child’s line of sight, so they won’t be able to easily defeat this door lever lock.

What you’ll love: There are two door lever locks in each pack. Two buttons (one on the top and one on the bottom) must be pressed simultaneously to open the lock. Anyone can accomplish the quick, tool-free installation.

What you should consider: Before purchasing this door lever lock, make sure it fits on your door — some individuals experienced compatibility issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

