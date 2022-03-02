Which anime bed sheets are best?

Anime is a style of animation that originated in Japan that depicts both slice-of-life and fantasy scenarios. These animations often come from manga, a graphic-style comic book format. Anime shows are incredibly popular outside of Japan. In fact, many of the world’s most popular streaming services now showcase dozens of anime TV shows in several languages.

Some shows have become so popular that manufacturers have started putting them on household items. Anime bed sheets are a great way to show your love of anime titles and their characters. The best set is the Jujutsu Kaisen Bed Sheets, which depict the show’s main characters in a sketch-like drawing with plenty of colors.

What to know before you buy anime bed sheets

Popular anime shows

One of the most popular shows is “Jujutsu Kaisen,” which focuses on a group of teens with fantastical powers and abilities. “Naruto” also follows a young adult who has dreams of becoming the ninja leader of his village. “Sailor Moon” and “Dragon Ball” are all-time favorites for anime fans too. If you’re shopping for a friend who loves anime, be sure to ask them which characters they like best from their favorite anime show.

Popular anime characters

The signature characters are the real stars of anime shows. These carefully developed individuals humanize the fantastical stories that are on screen. You may want to find anime bed sheets that feature characters like Naruto from “Naruto” or Goku from “Dragon Ball.” Or if a show has a big cast, like in “Jujutsu Kaisen,” you can find bed sheets that feature many characters.

Special scenes from anime

Anime often incorporates special sequences or scenes beloved by fans. These scenes are often in the form of short story arcs or even music sequences. For example, you can find a set of bed sheets featuring the Lost in Paradise music sequence from “Jujutsu Kaisen.” This set shows Satoru Gojo and Sukuna standing over an image of the show’s title alongside a Lost in Paradise graphic.

What to look for in quality anime bed sheets

Microfiber

Microfiber is a popular material found in bedding since it’s both inexpensive and highly durable. It’s also very soft and maintains printed images very well. For these reasons, many manufacturers choose microfiber as the best choice for their anime bed sheets. Polyester and cotton blends are also fine choices.

Underside color

While bed sheets almost always face one direction, you may still want some color on the underside. Some manufacturers opt to keep the underside blank using a simple white color – even when the front side looks totally different. For example, there’s a “Sailor Moon” bed set that features graphics from the show on the top with a pink background. The underside has a dark pink which creates a nice contrast while still being cohesive.

Pillowcases

It’s important to make sure that your pillowcases match your bed sheets and duvet and that they have a high-quality appearance. Look for pillowcases with dyed material on either side and ensure the material is soft cotton or microfiber. The last thing you want is to have an uncomfortable pillowcase to lay your head on at night.

How much you can expect to spend on anime bed sheets

These range in price depending on the brand and material. You can expect to find anime bed sheets that cost between $37-$55.

Anime bed sheets FAQ

Do anime bed sheets come with a fitted sheet?

A. Most anime bed sheets come with a duvet cover and two pillowcases. Many manufacturers opt-out of including flat and fitted sheets in their sets because they aren’t on display like the duvet and pillows.

Do they make anime bed sheets for queen and king beds?

A. Yes, some anime bed sheets come in queen and king sizes. Be sure to check with the seller to ensure they are in stock. That being said, the most common size is twin and full sets.

What are the best anime bed sheets to buy?

Top anime bed sheets

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Bed Sheets

What you need to know: This colorful set of anime bed sheets comes from the popular series “Jujutsu Kaisen” and features the main cast on top.

What you’ll love: It showcases hand-drawn cartoons with swaths of colors. Luckily, the characters still maintain their original look, so it’s easy to recognize them. There are two pillowcases and a duvet cover in this set.

What you should consider: This set does not come with a fitted sheet or flat sheet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top anime bed sheets for the money

‘Sailor Moon’ Bedding Set

What you need to know: This “Sailor Moon” bedding set features several adorable anime characters on a soft pink background.

What you’ll love: This set comes with two pillowcases and duvet cover. It feature an all-over print on the top side and a pink underside. The design on top shows various characters and images in a collage style. The images include a calendar, cat, envelope, bow tie and of course Sailor Moon herself.

What you should consider: Some reviewers felt the sheets and duvet were too thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HULKBIDBV “Dragonball Z” 3-Piece Orangutans Duvet Cover Set

What you need to know: If you want a bedsheet featuring Goku in his Super Sayian form, you’ll love this set. It includes two pillowcases and a duvet cover.

What you’ll love: The black duvet cover and pillowcases feature Goku himself in brilliant purples and blues with white accents. It’s made with microfiber, which makes it both durable and soft. It also comes in multiple sizes, so this will fit anywhere from a twin bed to a king.

What you should consider: Some users felt the fabric was a bit too thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.