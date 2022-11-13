Best Black-owned businesses to support

There are many different ways to show your support for marginalized communities. In addition to donating to organizations that support these groups and their causes, shopping at their businesses is a great way to help create generational wealth and create ways for them to give back to their community.

Many communities have holiday traditions. Kwanzaa is a holiday that many African Americans celebrate to honor their African heritage. It is from Dec. 26-Jan. 1, just after Christmas. This year and beyond, consider purchasing your gifts and items throughout the year from a black-owned business. With numerous businesses to choose from, you’re sure to find everything on your wishlist.

Best Black-owned skin care and cosmetics businesses

Buttah Skin was founded by Dorion Renaud in 2018. Renaud started the company after he felt unseen by the skin care industry. Many of the products are built around shea butter as it is an ideal ingredient to achieving healthy skin.

The Complete Skin Set for Melanin-Rich Skin is a great gift idea. It includes shea butter, vitamin C and a facial cleanser. The products are all organic and all natural, and the shea butter comes directly from Africa. The set also includes a money-back guarantee if you’re not 100% satisfied with the products.

16J Organics products are made from food products that are certified organic, whole, nutritionally dense and pure. The products are also maintained in nontoxic cobalt blue glass bottles and jars. Each product is handcrafted in small batches and will leave your skin feeling soft and moisturized.

The Body Bath Spa Collection offers a gift set complete with body oil, body butter, lip balm and scrub. All of the ingredients are listed, so you can feel at ease before purchasing. Consumers agree that this gift set is well worth it.

Mented (short for pigmented) is a cosmetics line founded by KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson. Its product line features several nude lip and eye shadow options that are perfect for the workplace or simply when you’re looking for something more subtle. All of its products are vegan and cruelty-free.

Its semi matte lipstick is a bestselling item for a reason. Consumers love the natural look of the different shades that are offered. The lipstick also moisturizes, so it won’t dry out your lips.

Best Black-owned food and beverage businesses

BLK and Bold coffee is fair trade certified. The company gives 5% of its profits to “initiatives aligned to sustaining youth programming, enhancing workforce development and eradicating youth homelessness,” according to their website. Its values are quality, convenience, community and diversity. Not only is the coffee fantastic but the company is also active in its community â€” local and national. The company also sells tea in addition to whole bean and ground coffee.

Its Rise & GRND Coffee Blend is a whole bean medium roast option. It is a pairing of tart acidity and toffee. The bag is 12 ounces and yields 23 standard cups of coffee.

Iya translates to “my loving mother” in Yoruba. The small business supports an orphanage in Nigeria. It supplies daily food, housing and education for the 13 children living there. Iya Foods uses African superfoods like plantains. The products are gluten-free, non-GMO and free from artificial ingredients, preservatives and additives. Many of its products can be added to your favorite recipes for added nutrition.

Iya’s All Natural Cassava Flour is made from 100% yucca root. This single-ingredient, kosher flour is free from the top eight allergens such as eggs, milk, fish and shellfish. It also makes an excellent substitute for wheat flour. And because of its neutral taste, it can be used for anything from pancakes to bread.

Best Black-owned jewelry businesses

Cloth & Cord is based in Houston. It specializes in African jewelry. You can find natural hair accessories, African prints, kente and more at this specialty shop. The owner and head designer, Ellana Turner, learned how to sew in high school and left her job at a Fortune 500 company as a lead software developer to start her own business.

These red, black, yellow and green African Hoop earrings are complete with Kente print. The earrings are lightweight and are hand-stitched by the company’s artisans. The hardware is a classy gold that blends wonderfully with the colored print. Buyers are in love with both the product and the shop itself.

The jewelry made here is uniquely special. The jewelry is inspired by nature “with a focus on ancient talismans, Victorian-era work and mourning sentimental jewelry,” according to its website. The pieces are made of brass, silver and gold. The process of making them involves many techniques, including acid etching and metal reticulation.

The Hand Etched Gold-Plated Brass Bangle is plated in 22-karat gold. The bangle can be ordered in three sizes: small, medium or large. Buyers rave about the craftsmanship and how stunning they look in person.

Best Black-owned apparel business

Zou Xou shoes are minimalist, modern and well-made. The designs are elegant and simple, with subtle detailing and exceptional quality. The shoes are handcrafted using premium leather and age-old techniques. They are made in small batches to better control quality. These shoes are made to last and reduce waste.

The Glove Hat in Hazelnut shoes are elegant slip-on flats. The shoes feature a prominent V-cut shape with an almond toe and are handmade to order in Argentina.

Best Black-owned kids product business

Darlyng and Co is the first black-owned kid registry. Darlyng and Co. specializes in products for kids that make parenting a bit easier. Its products are eco-friendly and include dental products, skin care, flashcards, toys, apparel, books and more. Its everyday products are designed with both parents and children in mind.

The Soft Stay on Cotton Newborn Baby Booties are made with fleece lining and button closure. They are made for newborns 0-6 months old. The material is lightweight but will keep your little one cozy and free to move.

