What are the top-rated Paula’s Choice products?

Paula’s Choice is a leading skin care brand with a large variety of products that cater to every skin type and skin concern. Founded by Paula Begoun in 1995, the brand is renowned for its science-backed ingredients and no-nonsense approach to skin care.

From exfoliants and cleansers to serums and creams, the brand is a go-to for clean, safe and effective skin care. All its products are cruelty-free and formulated without dyes, fragrances and phthalates. So, if you’re new to the skin care world or want to switch up your existing skin care routine, here are some of the best picks from the brand.

Best Paula’s Choice products

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

This cult-favorite exfoliator is the brand’s number one product worldwide. Made with a 2% concentration of salicylic acid, its gentle formula helps to unclog pores, smooth out wrinkles, and brighten and even out your skin tone. All you have to do is sweep it across the face once or twice daily after cleansing for soft, healthier-looking skin.

Paula’s Choice Clear Pore Normalizing Acne Cleanser

The right cleanser can make or break your skin care routine. And those needing a product that combats acne without causing dryness will love this. Its gentle formula gets rid of excess oil and pore-clogging debris to help prevent spots and blackheads. Its soothing ingredients help calm redness and inflammation while leaving your skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. It’s ideal for oily and combination skin.

Paula’s Choice C15 Vitamin C Super Booster

This antioxidant-rich serum uses a potent blend of 15% pure vitamin C, ferulic acid and vitamin E to up the glow factor in dull skin. It not only helps keep the skin plump and firm but also helps even out the skin tone and fade dark spots. You can use this on its own or mix a few drops with your moisturizer.

Paula’s Choice Weightless Body Treatment 2% BHA

If you’re trying to banish pesky bumps or get smoother skin, this leave-on body exfoliant is an excellent pick for you. It contains 2% salicylic acid to gently exfoliate the buildup of keratin and other gunk in the pores to reveal smooth, glowing skin. Suitable for even drier skin types, it’s an excellent, non-abrasive way to shed layers of dead skin.

Paula’s Choice Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment

This 1% retinol treatment is a top pick among dermatologists for its high-strength retinol concentration and slow-release delivery. It helps slough off dead skin cells, prevents clogged pores and decreases oil production without drying out your skin. Moreover, the added vitamin C and peptides reduce the appearance of dark spots and scars while soothing skin inflammation and irritation.

Paula’s Choice Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment

Niacinamide can help boost circulation, making the skin look brighter and clearer. This 20% niacinamide serum does just that. Plus, it smooths and hydrates your skin. Its featherweight formula absorbs into the skin quickly and improves both the texture and tone of your skin. Not to mention that, unlike many other active ingredients, niacinamide is typically well-tolerated by all skin types.

Paula’s Choice 10% Azelaic Acid Booster

Azelaic is a powerful acid derived from grain and is claimed to lessen skin sensitivity, irritation and bumps. This azelaic and salicylic acid booster is a real multi-tasker. It’s not only incredible at fading scars and dark spots, but it also works well for redness and helps even out the skin tone. It can be used alone or mixed with your serum or moisturizer.

Paula’s Choice Resist Barrier Repair Moisturizer with Retinol

If you’re new to retinol or prone to irritation, it’s best to use a moisturizer with lower-strength retinol. This one helps boost collagen production, visibly reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. It also promotes skin cell turnover to reveal smoother, brighter skin. Owing to hydrating ingredients like shea butter and ceramides, it doesn’t cause flaking or redness.

Paula’s Choice Skin Balancing Pore-Reducing Toner

This gentle toner helps refresh and restore balance to your skin. It’s enriched with antioxidants, niacinamide and soothing plant extracts to help tone down oily skin and minimize pore size. Thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides, it helps hydrate the skin and maintain its moisture barrier. Swipe it on before using your serum and moisturizer for smooth and even skin.

Paula’s Choice Resist Youth-Extending Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 50

If you’re looking for an oil-free, lightweight sunscreen with broad-spectrum protection, this one is worth trying. Its satin-matte finish leaves your skin feeling smooth and supple, never greasy or slick. The advanced formula goes one step further by including key antioxidants that protect against and fight the visible signs of aging. Green tea and oat extracts help soothe sensitive skin and calm redness.

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 25% AHA Plus 2% BHA Exfoliant Peel

This multi-acid, rinse-off exfoliant peel is one of the brand’s biggest hits. The 25% AHA blend helps exfoliate dead skin cells and smooth out rough and bumpy textures, fine lines and wrinkles. The 2% salicylic acid (BHA) helps unclog congested pores and clear blemishes. It also contains soothing agents like butterfly pea flower to calm redness and soothe any signs of irritation.

Paula’s Choice Omega-Plus Complex Serum

This serum is a great pick, especially for those dealing with dryness. It’s rich in omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 fatty acids for intensive hydration and also contains ceramides to maintain a healthy skin barrier for plumper and softer skin. It’s hydrating enough to be used alone and lightweight enough to layer under a moisturizer.

