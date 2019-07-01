Don’t Lose ABC4 Utah & CW30

DIRECTV subscribers no longer have access to KTVX/KUCW.

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV subscribers no longer have access to KTVX/KUCW station as of midnight CST on July 3, 2019. DIRECTV have yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the Utah area.

While we continue to negotiate certain issues, we offered DIRECTV a 30 day, unconditional extension to our current agreement, so that we could continue to negotiate and avoid service interruption to you, our viewers.

In response to our offer, AT&T and DIRECTV refused to extend and unilaterally pulled our stations from their service, depriving thousands of Utah viewers their favorite network shows, special events, sports, local news, and other programming for the 4th of July and beyond.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You no longer have access to your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the season finale of the Bachelorette, new seasons of The Good Doctor, American Idol and the final season of Modern Family.

Q: Where will KTVX/KUCW programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV customers have had their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV?

A: Yes. While the contract has expired, we remain available to reach a mutually agreeable agreement with DIRECTV. We have been negotiating in good faith with DIRECTV, proposing fair and reasonable terms for your local KTVX/KUCW station.

We are disappointed in the loss of service to our DIRECTV viewers, especially since we have successfully reached agreements with every other major cable, satellite and telecommunications company as well as all local Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming cable systems, recognizing the fair market value of our content and its importance in local communities.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they bring back your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.