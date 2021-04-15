Decker Retirement Planning Inc.

Brian J. Decker is the founder of Decker Retirement Planning. He is also a financial planner based in our Salt Lake City office and the author of The Decker Approach. He graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Finance and Marketing. Brian has over 35 years of asset management experience and has worked for several major brokerage firms. He’s been a fiduciary since 1995 and has been in the investment business since 1986. Since becoming a fiduciary, Brian has created several investment models and has honed his risk management skills with a focus on investment models designed to make money in up or down markets.

Brian’s passionate about helping people retire with the income they need and want for the rest of their lives. He’s also passionate about helping people realize they’re taking way too much risk with their portfolios. Brian loves educating retirees on their investment options that make sense and offering an alternative to the buy-and-hold recommendations from bankers and brokers.

Brian loves to play pickleball. He plays tennis, skis, scuba dives, and golfs. He enjoys Thai food. Brian has a supportive wife, Diane, and they have a “yours, mine, and ours” family of eight incredible children. Together they enjoy snow skiing, riding mountain E-bikes and scuba diving.