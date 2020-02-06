Utah’s Remarkable Women for 2021

Last Year’s Remarkable Women Melissa Hansen Finalist Melissa Hansen is the wife of a retired Army Seargent. She is one of the co-founders of Continue Mission. A 501-C3 Veteran organization in Utah. Read More… Joleen Kearsley Finalist Joleen is the mother of a beautiful young woman named Katie who has Down Syndrome. Because of her circumstances with having a special needs child, Joleen has dedicated her life to the special needs people of our community. Read More… Kari Teague Finalist Kari Teague is a remarkable woman who lives in Cedar Hills Utah. She is a middle aged woman who has raised 3 daughters, and is a caregiver to her husband Scott, who suffered a massive stroke 5 years ago, and her daughter Sadie, who is 15 and has Down Syndrome. Read More… Jaynee Poulson Finalist Jaynee has dedicated her life to elevating women. With a doctorate in Women’s Studies, she has been an entrepreneur in the mental health space, served on the state PTA board and multiple other non-profit boards, was an Associate Producer of “Addiction Unplugged” on A&E, and is the CEO of The Giveback Program. Read More…

Remarkable Women Winners Across the Country

ABC4 Utah wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Leading up to International Women’s Day, ABC4 Utah will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named Utah’s Woman of the Year and win a trip to New York City to attend The Mel Robbins Show. From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!