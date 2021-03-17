Remarkable Women: Kristen Weeks

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

March is International Women’s Month, an opportunity to acknowledge the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. “Remarkable Women” is a nationwide Nexstar initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.

ABC4 Utah and Good Things Utah want to recognize, Kristen Weeks, the second of four Remarkable Women to be celebrated in March.

Kristen Weeks has developed a reputation among kids in a West Jordan neighborhood. That’s because this wife and mom of two realized early on that some things are simply more important than having a picture-perfect home or lifestyle. Instead, Kristen is known to have the most fun house on the block.

Determined to give kids a safe place to let loose, develop real friendships, and throw their worries to the wind, Kristen has made it her mission to make every neighborhood child feel welcome. But, 11-year-old Linkoln has a special place in Kristen’s heart and her home. A couple of years ago, he and his siblings unexpectedly lost their mother Janelle, who was also Kristin’s best friend. Long story short, Janelle went into a coma and she never woke back up.

Crushed by the devastating loss, Kristen decided that even though Janelle passed away, her friendship with Janelle didn’t have to die too. Kristen continues to do for Janelle’s kid, basically becoming the next best thing to their own mom.

Friends point out these last couple of years haven’t been easy for Kristen. But despite losing Janelle, plus her mom, her brother, and nearly her husband in several unrelated events, Kristen continues to seek out the perfectly imperfect joys in every day. For Kristen, it’s all about fostering lasting friendships – friendships between children and friendships that even death can’t break.

Thank you, Kristen Weeks, for being one of our Remarkable Women nominees.