Jaynee Poulson

Remarkable Women
Jaynee has dedicated her life to elevating women. With a doctorate in Women’s Studies, she has been an entrepreneur in the mental health space, served on the state PTA board and multiple other non-profit boards, was an Associate Producer of “Addiction Unplugged” on A&E, and is the CEO of The Giveback Program. Jaynee has developed curriculum for female inmates transitioning back into real life, is a TedX speaker, a 20+ year survivor of an eating disorder, an adjunct professor in the Women’s Studies program at Weber State University and still finds time to volunteer at the local jail/youth facility, Road Home, and church all while helping raise six kids and her husband.

