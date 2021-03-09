Honoring Remarkable Women: Tammy Goldthorpe

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

March is International Women’s Month, an opportunity to acknowledge the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. “Remarkable Women” is a nationwide Nexstar initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.

ABC4 Utah and Good Things Utah wants to recognize the first of four Remarkable Women to be celebrated in March. Tammy Goldthorpe started House of Heart, which is a safe place for women to find healing from all walks of life and all walks of trauma. It’s not specific to domestic abuse, or sexual abuse, or drug addiction – it is any form. A survivor of an abusive relationship herself, Goldthorpe says she’s learned many lessons over the years.

First, we are all the same – pain is pain. Second, that pain can be transformed into something beautiful and finally, the power of women coming together is what is most remarkable. Tammy Goldthorpe

Tammy started the non-profit about 6 years ago. The only mission was to bring strength and love to heal. It’s difficult for many women who go to House of Heart to explain what goes on there or how it works, but they can all agree Tammy plays a fundamental and motherly role.

It wasn’t until I did a workshop at House of Heart and started working with Tammy that things energetically started to shift for me and I started to feel a difference in myself and how I saw the world around me, how I interacted with the world around me. She completely changed my life. Kaytlin Ellsworth on her experiences at House of Heart.

All the women who came forward to speak said that Tammy Goldthorpe is the ‘heart’ of House of Heart and the work she and her husband Cliff do for the mental health of women in Utah who have dealt with trauma is compassionate, caring, and personal.

Tammy has this way of loving you unconditionally, no matter what. She comes from a humble, beautiful heart space and genuinely cares for the people. She doesn’t do it for fame and popularity, she wants to help the people and make this world a better place. Annaleigh Smith on Tammy Goldthorpe.

To Tammy, it doesn’t matter the color of anyone’s skin or the language they speak. Women have the natural energy to give care and to love. Watching women remember who they are and go through that is something that’s been so beautiful at House of Heart over the years and it’s why Tammy continues to fight and support women in Utah.

Thank you Tammy Goldthorpe for being such a Remarkable Women.