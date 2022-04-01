SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Carrie Romano, CEO of The Ronald McDonald House Charities, was announced as the 2022 Utah Remarkable Women finalist. Romano was voted to represent Utah in Nexstar Media’s annual national search for women who do incredible things for others and their communities. Romano joins more than 100 women from around the country in the national search for Nexstar’s 2022 National Honoree. That woman will be announced later in April.

The Utah search had nearly 100 nominations this year of women from across the state and the ABC4 Utah-CW30 viewing area. Nominations were solicited in December 2021. Four finalists were selected and profiled on Good Things Utah on ABC4 throughout March. Romano was announced at the 2022 Ultimate Utah finalist on April 1. This is the third year of the annual Remarkable Women campaign, created by Nexstar Media. Previous finalists include Jaynee Paulson in 2020 and Tammy Goldthorpe in 2021.

Congratulations to Romano and to all the nominees this year. Your contributions to our society and your neighbors is truly remarkable and we thank you for your time, treasure and talent. The 2022 top four finalists included Romano, Cheryl Smith, Brittney Garcia and Carolyn Hayden-Garner.

Stay tuned to ABC4 Utah and CW30 throughout the year for call for entry announcements for the 2023 Remarkable Women nominations.