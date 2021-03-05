Pur Life Medical – Erectile Dysfunction

1. Where can I find answers about ED?

Erectile dysfunction is a very serious and very frustrating condition. If you’re struggling with it, you almost certainly have a lot of questions. You might be wondering when you should start worrying about it. Do you need to wait until you have no function at all before you address it? Maybe you’re in your 30’s and you’re questioning whether it’s even possible to have erectile dysfunction. Or perhaps you’re in your 70’s and worrying that there’s no hope for a return to high performance. And I hope you’re wondering what the causes of erectile dysfunction are and how you know what treatment is best for you. This series of short videos and articles is dedicated to answering these and many other questions.

I’ll give you the short answers in this first introductory video. If you want to dive deeper and learn more, feel free to watch the other short videos.

Well the first question is the easiest. If you’re finding that your performance is less than what it used to be, you need to address it no matter what your age is. Don’t worry that you’re too young or too old. It isn’t as much a matter of age as it is a matter of health. A man can have full function at any age. Please understand that ED or decreased function of any degree is a potential sign of a more serious problem. A problem that usually doesn’t fix itself, but rather gets progressively worse.

Why do YOU have erectile dysfunction? That’s the million dollar question. That’s the most important question you should be asking. The cause of your ED is not necessarily the same as the next guy. And so the treatment you get shouldn’t be the same either.

Unfortunately, unethical or simply uninformed providers are annoying you with a constant barrage of ads claiming quick fixes. You see them all over the internet, you see them plastered on billboards and everywhere else you look. You can hardly turn on the radio without hearing about wave therapy, testosterone shots or the blue pill. They claim they are the answer to all your problems in the bedroom, from premature ejaculation, to peyronies, to erectile dysfunction. This just isn’t true. There is a place for these. They can have a beneficial effect. But you have to know why YOU have erectile dysfunction before you try any treatment.

An erection is a complex process involving; emotions, hormones, brain chemistry, biochemical reactions, nerve input and the health of your blood vessels. To approach erectile dysfunction with a one-size-fits-all approach is inadequate and usually a complete waste of your money.

The causes can be anything from high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, medications, low testosterone, poor diet, stress, depression and anxiety. To determine the best course of treatment, all of the causes need to be identified and addressed to get the best possible results.

At PUR LIFE Medical we identify the underlying causes through a combination of tests and evaluations. Once we understand the causes, we address them with a variety of therapies and recommendations.

If you’re ready now to solve your problem, click on the button below, pay the $59 for extensive testing, evaluation and consultation.