WD-Sporty: Aight, Shaq!

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) - No, it's not too late to say Happy New Year!

On the first episode of 2021 of WD-Sporty, Wesley Ruff and Dana Greene discuss the Jazz long 7-game road trip, BYU's loss to #1 Gonzaga, Utah's near upset over #17 Oregon, Utah State's 8-game winning streak, BYU's new offensive coordinator, Aaron Roderick, and the National Championship Game between Alabama and Ohio State.