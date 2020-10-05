WD-Sporty: The Heat is On

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Heat is on in episode two of WD-Sporty, a new podcast from ABC4, is here. Wesley Ruff, Dana Greene and producer Landry Russell tackle the latest happenings in the sports world.

This week, the Miami Heat take a must-win game three against the Lakers while Zach Wilson is on fire, leading BYU to a huge victory against Louisiana Tech. The Pac 12 schedule is released, the MLB playoffs have started, and we talk about it all in a blazing hot studio!

Join us each week for a new episode to get Wesley and Dana’s take on all the stories involving the Jazz, Real Salt Lake, Utah, BYU, Utah State, Weber State and high school sports.

