Wesley and Dana discuss the Jazz All-Stars, the end of Utah's 9-game win streak, and the NCAA Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – On this week’s episode of WD-Sporty, Wesley Ruff and Dana Greene talk about which Jazz players should make the NBA All-Star Game, what the return of Mike Conley means for the team, BYU’s sweep over Pacific and Loyola Marymount, Boise State’s sweep over Utah State, and they remember their favorite All-Star Game moments.