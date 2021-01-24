WD-Sporty: Aight, Shaq!

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – On this week’s episode, Wesley Ruff and Dana Greene talk about the Jazz 8-game winning streak, Shaquille O’Neal’s controversial comments about Donovan Mitchell, the end of Utah State’s 11-game winning streak, BYU’s chances of making the NCAA Tournament, another rollercoaster week for the Runnin’ Utes, and the Super Bowl matchup between Tampa Bay and Kansas City.