Newsfore Opt-In Form

Episode 9 – Real Sports Live

Real Sports Live Podcast

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

This week, Real Sports Live gets political! With Wesley Ruff out on vacation, ABC4 Utah’s own senior political correspondent Glen Mills steps in to talk sports with Dana. The Jazz are quickly approaching the playoffs and are looking likely to take the 5th Seed. Real Salt Lake is off to a poor start, having lost their last four matches. The Utes are gearing up for their annual Red and White Spring Game. The Alliance of American Football has officially folded, and the Salt Lake Stallions are no more. And speaking of politics, Dana and Glen travel to the Governor’s Mansion to interview Governor Gary Herbert about all things Utah sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The ABC4 News Podcasts

The ABC4 News Podcasts
Extra Butter Podcasts
Faith and Fury Podcasts
Fanmade
Gimme a Mulligan Podcasts
Inside Utah Politics Podcasts
The Justice Files Podcasts
Lucie + Gray Podcasts
My MMJ Life Podcasts
Nguyening With Dogs
Real Sports Live Podcasts
Wake Up and Makeup Podcasts

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS