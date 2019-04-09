Episode 9 – Real Sports Live

This week, Real Sports Live gets political! With Wesley Ruff out on vacation, ABC4 Utah’s own senior political correspondent Glen Mills steps in to talk sports with Dana. The Jazz are quickly approaching the playoffs and are looking likely to take the 5th Seed. Real Salt Lake is off to a poor start, having lost their last four matches. The Utes are gearing up for their annual Red and White Spring Game. The Alliance of American Football has officially folded, and the Salt Lake Stallions are no more. And speaking of politics, Dana and Glen travel to the Governor’s Mansion to interview Governor Gary Herbert about all things Utah sports.