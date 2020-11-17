Episode 66 Real Sports Live – Aggies lose again, Can Zach Wilson win the Heisman? Goodbye to a Utah legend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On this week’s episode of Real Sports Live, Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff talk about Utah State’s dismissal of starting quarterback Jason Shelley and the Aggies fourth straight loss to Fresno State.

They also discuss another cancellation for the Utah football team and the possibility of finally starting the season this week against USC. Plus, can Zach Wilson really win the Heisman Trophy? They’ll reveal their top high school football players and Beehive Blitz player of the week, and remember the legendary “Voice of the Utes,” Bill Marcroft.