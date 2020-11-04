Episode 65 Real Sports Live – The Jazz sold! BYU stomps to a win, and USU loses big

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – This week on Real Sports Live, the keys to the Utah Jazz have been handed over to Qualtrics founder Ryan Smith. What impact will this have on the team, and how surprising is it that the Miller family sold? BYU moves up to number 9 in the polls after another blowout win, this time against Western Kentucky.

Now comes the big test at Boise State. Utah State did not have a good showing once again, getting run over by San Diego State. What can Gary Andersen do to rally the troops?