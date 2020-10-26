Episode 64 Real Sports Live – BYU dominates Texas State, USU loses big and High School playoffs

On tonight's episode of Real Sports Live, Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff talk about BYU's blowout win over Louisiana Tech and the Cougars lofty #15 national ranking. They discuss the release of Utah's and Utah State's 2020 football schedule, and what we should look for in training camp. They also go over Real Salt Lake's disappointing performance against LAFC. You'll hear from BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe about the difficulties of scheduling, plus they reveal the Beehive Blitz Player of the Week.