Episode 64 Real Sports Live – BYU dominates Texas State, USU loses big and High School playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On this week’s episode of Real Sports Live, Wesley Ruff and Dana Greene discuss BYU’s dominating 52-14 win over Texas State and if Zach Wilson is a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate. They also recap Utah State’s 42-13 blowout loss at Boise State, Real Salt Lake’s unlucky scoreless draw against FC Dallas, and what impact Britain Covey will have on the Utes receiving corps. Plus, they reveal the top high school football plays and the Beehive Blitz Player of the Week from the first round of the playoffs.