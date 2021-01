SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – On tonight’s edition of Real Sports Live, Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff talk about #14 BYU having to hold on against UTSA, the Utes kicking off training camp, the Lakers run to another NBA title, plus Real Salt Lake’s tough week. Also, they reveal the top plays from Week 9 of the high school football season and the Beehive Blitz Player of the Week.