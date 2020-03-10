Episode 46-Real Sports Live

On this week’s episode of Real Sports Live, Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff discuss Utah State’s second consecutive Mountain West Tournament Championship and the Aggies prospects in the NCAA Tournament. They also preview BYU’s West Coast Conference semifinal game against St. Mary’s, and Utah’s chances in this week’s Pac-12 Tournament. They discuss the Jazz five-game winning streak and Real Salt Lake’s home-opening draw against New York. Plus, Salt Lake Community College men’s basketball coach Kyle Taylor stops by to talk about the Bruins hopes to bring home a third national championship next week in the NJCAA Playoffs.



