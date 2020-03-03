Episode 45- Real Sports Live

On the week’s episode of Real Sports Live, Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff talk about the Jazz ending a 4-game losing streak, BYU clinching the 2-seed in the West Coast Conference Tournament, how badly Utah State’s loss to New Mexico affects the Aggies NCAA Tournament hopes, and they recap all the high school basketball championship games. Plus, BYU broadcaster Mark Durrant joins the show to talk about the Cougars’ special season and their chances in the NCAA Tournament.

