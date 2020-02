On this week's episode of Real Sports Live, Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff talk about the Jazz hot streak, and how they will fare as the schedule gets tougher. They discuss BYU's loss to the #1 team in the nation, Gonzaga, and Utah State's heartbreaking collapse against Boise State. They also talk about the Runnin' Utes 4-game losing streak and the Super Bowl 54 matchup between Kansas City and San Francisco.