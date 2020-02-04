Episode 42- Real Sports Live

On this week’s episode of Real Sports Live, Dana Greene and Rick Aaron talk about the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 54 comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the Jazz season-long four-game losing streak, and the All-Star Game selections for Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Plus, they discuss the BYU basketball team’s thrilling victory over St. Mary’s, and Utah State’s narrow loss to undefeated San Diego State. Also, BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe talks about the school’s new bowl game agreement and television contract extension with ESPN.