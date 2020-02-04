Episode 42- Real Sports Live

On this episode of Real Sports Live, Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff discuss the Utah Jazz 9-game winning streak, and can they keep it going as the schedule gets tougher. They talk about BYU's loss to St. Mary's and what the loss of Yoeli Childs means to the Cougars, Plus, the Utes basketball team got blown out by Colorado, is this is sign of things to come? Utah State bounced back from Tuesday's loss to Air Force with an impressive win over Nevada. Are the Aggies back? Former NFL referee Doug Toole joins the show to talk bout the difficulties of officiating in the playoffs. Also, they have the story of an inspiring Northridge High girls wrestler who is beating both girls and boys.